Reign FC, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Latine Heritage Month with a Host of Special Events Throughout Washington

Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC, Seattle Sounders FC and their charitable partner RAVE Foundation today announced the clubs' plans to commemorate Latine Heritage Month - an annual recognition that celebrates the diversity of culture and heritage within the Latine community.

As Reign and Sounders kick off Latine Heritage Month - which runs from September 15 to October 15 each year - the clubs recognize the complexity of the language used. As clubs, Reign and Sounders are committed to supporting individuals of all backgrounds and have chosen to use the term "Latine" to foster the most inclusive environment for all. By using this gender-inclusive language, the clubs reaffirm their commitments to advancing equity, supporting those who do not identify within the gender binary and acknowledging the intersectional identities held by the Seattle soccer community. The clubs have updated their language from the previously used "Latinx", a community-informed decision that follows conventions of romance languages, such as Spanish and Portuguese. While this is the language Reign FC and Sounders FC feel align most with their organizational values, the clubs encourage fans to identify in whichever ways feel most true to themselves.

This year, Reign FC is teaming up with the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle, Sea Mar Community Health Centers, KEXP and Intentionalist to provide a handful of activities in recognition to the Latine community, with a full list of this year's events and matchday activations available below.

SEA MAR FIESTAS PATRIAS AT SEATTLE CENTER - SEPTEMBER 13-14

Reign FC, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation are teaming up with longtime partner Sea Mar Community Health Centers to kickoff Latine Heritage Month at this year's Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias, a two-day community event that brings together families, businesses and cultural organizations to honor Latin American traditions. Throughout the two-day event at Seattle Center, attendees can enjoy delicious traditional Latin American food, live music, traditional folk-dance performances, a health fair offering health information, free health screenings, Zumba and Viva Art Exhibit, children's activities and more.

The festival is taking place this year on Saturday, September 13 from 12:00 - 9:00 p.m. PT and on Sunday, September 14 from 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. PT at the Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion (305 Harrison Street, Seattle, WA 98109). The event is part of the Seattle Center Festál series and is free and open to the public.

Once at Seattle Center, those in attendance will have the opportunity to participate in a variety of onsite entertainment including a free soccer clinic on Saturday, September 13 from 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. PT at the Fisher Pavilion rooftop, as well as the giveaway of 200 soccer ball for youth attendees.

The 2025 theme, "Our Voice, Our Strength," celebrates the color, culture, customs and languages that define Latine proud heritage. It emphasizes the importance of unity within this diversity, recognizing that we are all part of a single global community, enriched by many vibrant cultures and perspectives. Additional information regarding this year's Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias can be found HERE.

SPEND LIKE IT MATTERS AT LATINX-OWNED BUSINESSES

In celebration of Latine Heritage Month, Reign FC and Sounders FC are excited to continue their partnership with Intentionalist - and Seattle's professional sports teams - to rewards fans who #SpendLIkeItMatters at Latine-owned businesses from September 15 through October 15. As part of this joint initiative, fans can upload their receipts from Latine-owned small businesses for the chance to win fun prizes and to help the club hits its goal of catalyzing $30,000 in spending at these local businesses. Every uploaded receipt is an entry to win - the more entries, the more chances for fans to win.

BENSON HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ASSEMBLY - OCTOBER 9

As Reign continues its efforts to invest in the Latine community, the club, Sounders FC and their charitable partner RAVE Foundation are hosting an all-school assembly at Benson Hill Elementary School in Renton on Thursday, October 9 at the school campus, a site of a RAVE soccer mini-pitch. Under the theme "From our Ancestors to Us: Stories that Shine," the all-school assembly will highlight and celebrate the various cultures represented in the Latine community, as well as by Benson Hill students.

Benson Hill School has a diverse student population, with a significant Hispanic student population of approximately 21.6%. Benson Hill is located at 18665 116th Avenue SE, Renton, WA 98058.

More information about RAVE Foundation can be found via RaveFoundation.org. RAVE also welcomes donations to the 26 MORE Fields by 2026 initiative.







