Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash to Honor Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche Latina Celebration

Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash will host **Noche Latina** matches, presented by Verizon, at Shell Energy Stadium as part of the Clubs's Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations. Fans can look forward to nights filled with culture, community and fútbol, featuring a live halftime performance, authentic activations throughout the concourse and more.

The teams will host their respective matches on back-to-back nights, with the Dash hosting the Chicago Red Stars on Friday, Sept. 19, at 7:00 p.m. CT and the Dynamo hosting the Portland Timbers on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 7:30 p.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets for both Dynamo and Dash matches via SeatGeek.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to receive a gate giveaway Dynamo-Dash co-branded limited-edition rally towel, while supplies last.

Noche Latina highlights include:

Concourse Activations: Guests will be welcomed with a display of Central and Latin American flags above the gates, along with interactive activities at the Texas Bay Credit Union table. Fans are also invited to view exclusive hand-painted soccer balls designed by Houston's Donkeeboy (Alex Roman Jr.) and Donkeemom (Sylvia Roman). The mother-son duo created three custom balls: one Dash-inspired ball, one Dynamo-inspired ball, both of which were featured in a sweepstakes, and a third co-branded design that will be included in the 20th Season Auction that will run from Oct. 4 to 19.

Specialty Food Items: Fans can look forward to two specialty food items at on Noche Latina. The Fancy Burger is made up of double smash patties smothered in melted Monterrey, Pepper Jack and Cheddar cheeses, topped with bacon and onion jam, and drizzled with habanero aioli, all held together by a traditional Calaverita pick. The Hocho Footlong is made up of a juicy, street-style footlong hot dog layered with chipotle aioli, fresh pico de gallo, warm bread and a bacon-wrapped jalapeño pepper. The burger will be located at the H-Town Grill (Sections 130 and 138), while the hot dog will be located at Section 119.

Rep Where You're From: Fans can grab a "Proudly From" poster on the concourse to write down their hometown or country, snap a photo and tag @HoustonDynamo or @HoustonDash on social media to showcase their roots.

In-Match & Halftime Highlights: The matchdays will also feature a pre-match ball delivery by a community guest and a recognition of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Lucky fans were selected as winners in the Por Siempre Sweepstakes, presented by Verizon, winning unforgettable Dynamo and Dash experiences. Winners received an authentic Dynamo or Dash player jersey, four tickets to the respective match and one of the exclusive, locally designed hand-painted soccer balls.

Additionally, the Dynamo match will feature a live halftime performance by Rice University's Mariachi Luna Llena and the Shell Energy Moment of the match spotlighting influencer Papi Cuh.

Ahead of the Dash match, Ballet Folklorico de Houston and Arts Academy will perform on the North Plaza while fans enter the stadium.







