New Arrival Shaw Available as Sub at San Diego
Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
Gotham FC's newest addition, young star Jaedyn Shaw, is available off the bench as a substitute for Friday night's matchup at San Diego.
Shaw, a league-record $1.25 million transfer who joined Gotham FC earlier this week, could make her club debut against her first NWSL team, the Wave, in a pivotal match at Snapdragon Stadium. The 20-year-old Olympic gold medalist rang up 13 goals and four assists in 49 appearances with San Diego, helping the 2023 squad claim the NWSL Shield.
While the Texas native is the only new addition to Gotham's 20-player selection, coach Juan Carlos Amorós made two changes to his team's starting lineup after Sunday's win over Angel City, reinserting Rose Lavelle and Midge Purce into the fold after their standout substitute appearances in the 3-1 victory.
A win tonight could nudge Gotham FC (7-6-6, 27 points) as high as third in the NWSL standings as the 2025 campaign sprints toward its regular season end. The match kicks off at 10 p.m. ET and will be nationally televised by Prime.
Lavelle, 30, notched her first goal since returning from ankle surgery in June to give Gotham the win against Angel City. She'll wear the captain's arm band and partner with Esther González and Jaelin Howell in the midfield to give the visitors some serious attacking firepower through the middle - González is the NWSL joint-leading scorer (12 goals) while Howell has scored three times in her last seven appearances.
Purce leads the line up front after registering her first assist of the campaign, a perfectly-weighted cross to Brazilian winger Gabi Portilho, who flicked in Gotham's first goal against Angel City. Portilho and fellow Brazilian Geyse round out the attacking group.
Defensively, Gotham will look familiar: Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger can nudge closer to Kansas City's league-leading Lorena (10 shutouts) if she can claim an eighth clean sheet of the year. In front of the German, American defenders Lilly Reale and Emily Sonnett will pair up with English center back Jess Carter and Brazilian fullback Bruninha for the group's third straight start together.
In addition to the newcomer Shaw, the substitutes bench features goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defenders Kayla Duran and Mandy Freeman; midfielders Josefine Hasbo, Sarah Schupansky and Taryn Torres; and forwards Khyah Harper and Katie Stengel.
Defender Tierna Davidson and forward Ella Stevens were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report.
Gotham FC lineup at San Diego Wave
30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)
3 - Bruninha
6 - Emily Sonnett
27 - Jess Carter
4 - Lilly Reale
7 - Jaelin Howell
9 - Esther González
16 - Rose Lavelle ©
23 - Midge Purce
10 - Geyse
18 - Gabi Portilho
Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 2 - Jaedyn Shaw, 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 8 - Taryn Torres, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 19 - Kayla Duran, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 28 - Katie Stengel, 34 - Khyah Harper
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 12, 2025
- New Arrival Shaw Available as Sub at San Diego - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Bay FC Visits Inter&Co Stadium for Saturday Matinee at Orlando Pride - Bay FC
- Kansas City Current Starts Three-Match Homestand against Washington Spirit - Kansas City Current
- KC Current Recalls Defender Scott from Racing Loan - Racing Louisville FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC - Sep. 13, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Reign FC, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Latine Heritage Month with a Host of Special Events Throughout Washington - Seattle Reign FC
- URFC Sign Defender Lauren Gogal Through the End of 2025 Season - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Host Houston Dash - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Acquires Standout Defender Malia Berkely from the North Carolina Courage - Houston Dash
- NC Courage Acquire Defender Natalie Jacobs from Houston Dash - North Carolina Courage
- Spirit Heads to Kansas City for Top Two Matchup with Current - Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC Preview - San Diego Wave FC
- NC Courage Sign Midfielder Oli PeÃâ¦Ãâ¡a Through 2026 NWSL Season - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash to Honor Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche Latina Celebration - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash Announce Roster Updates - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- New Arrival Shaw Available as Sub at San Diego
- Gotham FC Aims to Extend Unbeaten Streak against San Diego
- Gotham FC Lands Star Jaedyn Shaw in Club Record Transfer
- Gotham FC Trades Midfielder Nealy Martin to Angel City FC
- Gotham FC Loans Ademiluyi to Fort Lauderdale United FC