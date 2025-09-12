KC Current Recalls Defender Scott from Racing Loan

Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Defender Katie Scott with Racing Louisville FC

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham) Defender Katie Scott with Racing Louisville FC(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: Connor Cunningham)

The KC Current have recalled defender Katie Scott from her loan to Racing Louisville FC.

Scott joined Louisville last month. The 18-year-old rookie did not appear in a game for Racing.

Racing Louisville travels to take on the Seattle Reign on Sunday. Kickoff at Lumen Field is set for 8 p.m. ET. NWSL+ and Paramount+ will carry streaming coverage, with local radio coverage on Sports Talk 790 AM.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.