KC Current Recalls Defender Scott from Racing Loan
Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
The KC Current have recalled defender Katie Scott from her loan to Racing Louisville FC.
Scott joined Louisville last month. The 18-year-old rookie did not appear in a game for Racing.
Racing Louisville travels to take on the Seattle Reign on Sunday. Kickoff at Lumen Field is set for 8 p.m. ET. NWSL+ and Paramount+ will carry streaming coverage, with local radio coverage on Sports Talk 790 AM.
