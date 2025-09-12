Kansas City Current Starts Three-Match Homestand against Washington Spirit

Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Riding a 12-match unbeaten streak, the Kansas City Current (16-2-1, 1st place, 49 pts.) embarks on a three-match homestand at CPKC Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13. The Current welcomes the Washington Spirit (10-4-5, 2nd place, 35 pts.) for a pivotal Week 20 matchup of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season for a top-of-the-table clash. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

The match will broadcast on ION with JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden on the call and will also air on the World Feed with Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson. Fans in Kansas City can catch a simulcast of the match on KMCI, 38 the Spot with a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, starting at 6 p.m. CT. Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Dave Borchardt will call the game on 90.9 The Bridge, and fans can also tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

The Current has played 30 matches across all competitions (regular season, postseason, NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup, The Women's Cup, Teal Rising Cup) at CPKC Stadium - the world's first stadium purpose-built for women's professional sports - since its opening on March 16, 2024. The club boasts an impressive 25-1-4 ledger all-time at CPKC Stadium across all competitions. In the regular season, the KC Current owns a 16-1-4 record across 21 regular season home games and has scored in all but one match played at home. The Current has won 17 of its last 19 home matches across all competitions, having outscored opponents 46-9 in that stretch. The club remains the only team in the NWSL this year that is unbeaten at home.

CURRENT VS. SPIRIT

Despite the Washington Spirit narrowly leading the all-time series at 5-4-0, Kansas City Current has won the last meetings by a 5-0 margin. The Current has kept clean sheets in all four of their wins over the Spirit. The Current made a stop in Washington, D.C., for their first road match of the 2025 season on March 22. The club earned a 2-0 win after midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta converted a 56th-minute penalty and forward Temwa Chawinga, assisted by defender Hailie Mace, fired in a second-half stoppage time strike.

The first meeting between the two sides at CPKC Stadium was on Sept. 20, 2024, resulting in a 3-0 shutout for the home team. Forwards Michelle Cooper and Nichelle Prince combined for the opening strike in the fourth minute as the former assisted the latter. Mace fed LaBonta in the 31st minute before midfielder Debinha set up Chawinga in the 69th minute. Chawinga has scored in all three games she's played against the Spirit.

TOP OF THE TABLE

The Current remains at the top of the NWSL table for the 15th week in a row. The club has 49 points through Week 19, 14 points ahead of second-place Washington Spirit. Those 49 points are the most through 19 matches of a season in NWSL history. A win or draw on Saturday would make Kansas City the first team in NWSL history to reach 50 points after just 20 regular season games.

Additionally, the Current checked in at No. 4 on the latest Opta Power Rankings from Sept. 11. The Opta Power Rankings are a global team ranking system that assigns an ability score to over 2,000 women's football teams on a scale between 0-100. Kansas City's score was 93.8 - the next closest NWSL team, Gotham FC, was ranked 10th with a score of 89.0.

ULTIMATE PLAYMAKERS

Defenders Hailie Mace and Izzy Rodriguez continue to set the standard in playmaking, as both sit atop the league leaderboard with five assists so far in the 2025 NWSL regular season. Mace, who owns the club's all-time regular season assist record, extended her mark to 11 when forward Michelle Cooper converted on her service in the Sept. 6 victory over Bay FC. With her five assists, Rodriguez - who has also added a game-winning goal to her resume - has already equaled the number of regular season assists she has dished out in her first three complete seasons as a professional. With their next assist, Rodriguez and Mace will tie the club's single season record of six regular season assists set in 2024 by both Vanessa DiBernardo and Temwa Chawinga.

GOALS GALORE

Kansas City's attack has been relentless this season, with 10 different players combining for 38 goals in 19 regular season matches. The club has scored in 17 of its 19 games, posting a league-best plus-28 goal differential - greater than the combined total of all other teams in playoff position (plus-27). The Current has 12 wins by two or more goals this season. Those 12 wins by a multi-goal margin is the most in a single regular season in NWSL history.

Leading the way is forward Temwa Chawinga, who has netted 12 goals to reclaim her spot atop the 2025 Golden Boot race as her pair of assists win the tiebreaker. She scored her 12th goal last weekend at Bay FC in second-half stoppage time. Chawinga is the first player in league history to score in seven consecutive regular season road matches, having contributed seven goals and one assist. No other player has scored in more than four straight road contests.

DYNAMITE DEFENSE

Kansas City has a league-leading 12 shutouts and has conceded just 10 goals, which is the fewest goals allowed in the NWSL through 19 matches this season. The NWSL regular season single-season record for least goals conceded is 17, set by North Carolina in 2018 and matched by Portland in 2021. The Current's 12 shutouts are a new single-season club record, surpassing the previous record of nine from 2024. The Current also first set a new consecutive regular season NWSL shutout record with six on Aug. 30, extending it to seven the following week.

With no signs of slowing down, the next clean sheet for Kansas City will equal the single-season league record of 13 previously achieved by Portland in 2021 and later matched by Orlando in 2024. Ten of the Current's 12 shutouts have come with Lorena in goal and two at the hands of Laurel Ivory. The Current has not conceded a goal in 632 minutes with either Ivory or Lorena in goal - setting a new NWSL record for consecutive regular season shutout minutes.

PERSONNEL UPDATES

The Kansas City Current announced on Friday that the club has recalled defender Katie Scott from her loan to Racing Louisville FC. Scott was loaned to Louisville on Aug. 6. Scott signed with the Current in January 2025 following a one-year collegiate stint at Penn State. She made her professional debut during the inaugural Teal Rising Cup, presented by Visit Missouri, starting and playing the full 90 minutes in the Current's 3-0 victory over Palmeiras. Scott also started the Current's championship victory over Corinthians SC and helped set up the game-winning goal in the 22nd minute. She played 159 minutes across both matches.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kansas City forward Michelle Cooper - Cooper has tallied five goals and three assists through 14 appearances in the 2025 regular season. Her fifth goal of the season was the game-winning goal at Bay FC last weekend. Cooper has 13 goal contributions since the start of last season (8 goals, 5 assists), marking herself as one of 17 NWSL players with 13+ goal contributions since the start of the 2024 regular season. Internationally, Cooper has recorded eight appearances, one goal and one assist since her USWNT debut Feb. 20, 2025, proving herself as a threat and rising star on the international stage.

Washington forward Trinity Rodman - After nearly four months sidelined with a back injury, Rodman made her long-awaited to return to action on Aug. 3, scoring the game-winning goal in the Spirit's 2-1 victory over the Portland Thorns. Since her return, she has three goals on the season - the other two coming from a brace against Seattle on Sept. 7, marking her 10th 2025 NWSL regular season appearance. A pivotal role in helping the U.S. bring home gold, Rodman recorded three goals and one assist in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

COMMUNITY FEST, PRES. BY UNITED WAY OF GREATER KANSAS CITY

For the second consecutive season, join the Kansas City Current and United Way to celebrate CommUNITY Fest - one of the largest community-wide volunteer initiatives in the Kansas City area. The annual event is hosted by United Way of Greater Kansas City and is a celebration of the power of volunteers, allowing community members to learn about and serve a variety of local non-profit organizations. The Current's match vs. the Washington Spirit will feature numerous community activations on CPKC Plaza, allowing fans to learn more about the organizations and people working towards making Kansas City a better place. Limited rally towels will be available for fans, while supplies last, courtesy of United Way.

2025 PLAYOFFS COMING TO THE RIVERFRONT

Following a 2-0 victory over Bay FC on Sept. 6, the Kansas City Current became the first team this year to clinch a home game in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel. The Current equaled Orlando's record from last year for the fastest team to secure a playoff berth with eight regular season games remaining. The club will host at least a home quarterfinal match the weekend of Nov. 7-9. This will be the second playoff match in both club and CPKC Stadium history. The first-ever home playoff match was in the 2024 NWSL Quarterfinals, resulting in a 1-0 win over the North Carolina Courage.

TICKETING INFO FOR 2025 NWSL PLAYOFFS

KC Current Season Ticket Members early playoff ticket access window has closed. Current Club members will also receive early access from Monday, Sept. 15, at 11 a.m. CT to Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Individuals who join Current Club by Sept. 14 will receive priority access to playoff tickets during the Current Club window beginning Sept. 15. Click HERE for more information about the Current Club. The general public can purchase playoff tickets starting Thursday, Sept. 18, at 11 a.m. CT, and parking passes will be sold at a later date.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.