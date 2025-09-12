Houston Dash Announce Roster Updates

HOUSTON The Houston Dash announced two roster updates today. First, the team signed defender Anna Heilferty to a short-term contract through the end of the 2025 season. Additionally, the team and Ramona Bachmann mutually agreed to terminate her contract.

Heilferty was selected by the Washington Spirit as the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NWSL Draft, becoming the first Boston University player drafted into the league. She went on to appear in 57 matches across all competitions for the Spirit, including 42 regular-season games. The defender will wear number 42 for the remainder of the year.

The defender made her professional debut in the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup. Later that year, Heilferty helped the team clinch their first NWSL Championship title with a 2-1 win over Chicago Stars FC. Following the 2024 campaign, Heilferty became a free agent and joined the Dash as a trialist earlier this season.

Heilferty played three seasons at Boston University, where she appeared in 62 matches, scoring 13 goals and tallying 10 assists while logging more than 4,200 minutes for the Terriers. She was named All-Patriot League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and All-Patriot League First Team in 2018.

Bachmann joined the Dash on April 2, 2024, following a transfer from Paris Saint-Germain. The forward appeared in 14 games and earned 10 starts for the Dash across the last two seasons. Bachmann scored two goals for the team and helped the Dash earn a victory over San Diego Wave FC at the end of the 2024 season.







