Houston Dash Acquires Standout Defender Malia Berkely from the North Carolina Courage

Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash acquired Malia Berkely, a premier defender with multiple league accolades, in a trade with the North Carolina Courage, both teams announced today. The Dash acquired the 28-year-old and $75,000 in 2026 intra-league transfer funds in exchange for defender Natalie Jacobs.

"Malia brings valuable postseason experience to our group and her ability to read the game, distribute under pressure and lead defensively makes her a strong addition to our roster," said President of Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano. "We're excited to welcome her to Houston and know she'll play an important role as we look toward the final stretch of the season and beyond. Additionally, I want to thank Natalie for all she did for our club on and off the field. She is a consummate professional and we wish her the very best in this next chapter of her career."

Berkely is an accomplished defender that has led the North Carolina Courage to back-to-back postseason appearances since 2023 and helped the team win two NWSL Challenge Cups. The 28-year-old has appeared in 69 regular season games for the Courage since she joined the team in 2022. The defender was named to the league monthly Best XI team two times in 2024 and again in 2023.

The Liberty Township, Ohio native began her professional career in France after graduating from Florida State University and spent two seasons with FC Girondins de Bordeaux. Berkely helped the Seminoles win the 2018 NCAA Championship and she was a two-time MAC Hermann Trophy semifinalist. She was named a finalist for the prestigious college soccer award for the 2020-2021 season and named the ACC Defender of the Year in back-to-back campaigns (2019 and 2020).

Berkely has represented the United States at numerous youth levels and joined the U-23 squad for the 2019 La Manga Tournament in Spain. She was the Gatorade Ohio Soccer Player of the Year in two consecutive seasons (2014 and 2015) and helped her high school win back-to-back state championships in 2013 and 2014.

Jacobs joined the Dash at the start of the 2022 season and appeared in 64 regular season games for the team. She helped the team qualify for the playoffs in 2022 and post one of the league's best defensive records the following season. The defender helped Houston post eight clean sheets in 2023. The team allowed 18 goals across 22 games that year, the third-lowest mark in league history at the time. Jacobs began her professional career with the Washington Spirit in 2020 and spent time in Spain's top division with Real Betis Féminas.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.