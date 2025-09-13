San Diego Wave FC Falls, 2-0, to Gotham FC at Snapdragon Stadium
Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
San Diego Wave FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (8-6-6, 30 points) fell 2-0 to Gotham FC (8-6-6, 30 points) on Friday night at Snapdragon Stadium.
After an even first 45 minutes, Gotham broke through right before halftime. A misplaced pass out of San Diego's backline was intercepted by Geyse and fell directly to Esther González. The Spanish international and current Golden Boot leader calmly finished to give the visitors a 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
San Diego pressed forward in search of an equalizer, but Gotham doubled their advantage in the 79th minute. Jaelin Howell delivered a ball into the box that found Jaedyn Shaw at the penalty spot. Shaw met the ball with a diving header, sending it low to the far post past Kailen Sheridan to seal the 2-0 victory.
Next Match: Wave FC travel to play Portland Thorns at Providence Park on Saturday, Sept. 20. The match is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT and it will be broadcast live on ion.
Notes:
With her first save of the night, goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan reached 600 career NWSL regular season saves, becoming just the second goalkeeper in league history to hist the milestone after Alyssa Naeher.
San Diego Wave FC teamed up with Triumph Together, a local nonprofit connecting professional and collegiate athletes with kids at nearby Children's Hospitals, during the month of September to bring awareness to Kicking it to Cancer. Four patients were paired with Trinity Armstrong, Kenza Dali, Kailen Sheridan and Makenzy Robbe, and designed the players custom Nike shoes. The children joined the players in a walk-in photoshoot. Assets from the moment can be found here.
Brazilian forward Dudinha earned her first start for the Wave since signing with the Club in July.
Kyra Carusa was honored post-match as San Diego's nominee for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide and NWSL. The San Diego native was recognized for her commitment and work to The Athlete Academy Foundation.
Scoring Summary:
GFC - González (13) 45'
GFC - Shaw (4) (Howell, 1) 79'
Misconduct Summary:
GFC - Geyse (Caution) 40'
GFC - Sonnett (Caution) 55'
SD - Corley (Caution) 67'
San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D Armstrong, D Wesley, D Lundkvist, M Dali, M McCaskill, M Corley (Ascanio 71'), F Cascarino (Leon 61'), F Carusa (Robbe 61'), F Dudinha (McNabb 84')
Subs not used: GK Haračić, D McMahon, D McMahon, M Fusco, M Fazer
Gotham FC: GK Berger, D Bruinha (Freeman 84'), D Reale, D Sonnett, D Carter, M Howell, M González, M Purce (Duran 90+6'), M Portilho (Shaw HT), F Geyse (Stengel 84'), F Lavelle © (Hasbo 77')
Subs not used: GK Hogan, M Torres, M Schupansky, F Harper
Stats Summary: SD / GFC
Shots: 15 / 12
Shots on Target: 2 / 6
Corners: 6 / 6
Fouls: 12 / 12
Offsides: 3 / 3
Saves: 4 / 2
