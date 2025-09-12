San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC Preview

Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (8-5-6, 30 points) play at home on Friday, Sept. 12 against Gotham FC (7-6-6, 27 points) at 7:00 p.m. PT. Tickets for the match can be purchased here and it will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video.

San Diego last faced Gotham FC this season on May 16 when the Wave earned a 1-0 win and extended their advantage in the series to 6-1-1 in the NWSL regular season. 17-year-old Kimmi Ascanio scored the lone goal of the match in the 30th minute when the teenager received the ball in the box and took a touch around her defender to then fire a shot with the outside of her boot for the game-winning goal. The shutout victory marked the 25th of goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan's Wave FC career, making her the eighth keeper in the league to record 25 shutouts with a single club.

San Diego is coming off a 3-0 loss to the Houston Dash that occurred on September 7. Despite controlling 68% possession and registering 19 shots, the Wave were unable to find the back of the net. Houston's Clarissa Laris-ey provided a goal and an assist for the Dash while Yazmeen Ryan and Messiah Bright added to the scoresheet to help the visiting team extend its unbeaten streak to six games in the NWSL.

Gotham FC enters this weekend's match after earning a come-back 3-1 win against Angel City FC on September 7. 18-year-old Kennedy Fuller found the back of the net in just the second minute of play for Los Angeles and the team was able to hold onto their lead for the rest of the first half. After halftime Gotham took off, Gabi Portilho found the equalizer two minutes into the second half and Rose Lavelle secured the team's go-ahead goal just four minutes later, in the 51st minute. Jaelin Howell sealed the victory for Gotham FC in the 68th minute, extending the Club's unbeaten streak to three games.

Players to Watch

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan is approaching a historic milestone in her career as she awaits her 600th save in the NWSL. Sheridan, currently at 599 saves, will become just the second goalkeeper in league history to reach this step as Alyssa Naeher is the only goalkeeper to ever surpass 600 saves. For the Wave, Sheridan has recorded 28 clean sheets amongst 246 saves in the regular season.

Gotham FC is led by Spanish international Esther González, who has been one of the league's top attacking threats this season. With 12 goals this season, González sits tied atop the NWSL scoring list alongside Temwa Chawinga. 10 of those goals have come before halftime, making her just the third player in league history to reach double-digit first-half goals in a single season, after Sam Kerr (12) and Lynn Biyendolo (10) in 2019.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave FC and Gotham FC will kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, Sept. 7 at 7:00 p.m. PT. The match will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime and tickets for the match are available for purchase.







