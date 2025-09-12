The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC - Sep. 13, 2025
Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Saturday, Sep. 13, 5 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: ION
Media Assets:
Media Availability (Seb Hines and Jacqueline Ovalle)
Game Notes The Story:
Saturday night's showdown will be the second meeting of the season between the Pride and Bay FC. The Pride won the first matchup via a 1-0 scoreline at PayPal Park back in June.
The Pride are unbeaten against Bay FC all-time, sporting a 3-0-0 record, and have yet to give up a goal across the three meetings.
On Wednesday, an introductory press conference was held for newly signed forward and Mexican international Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle. Ovalle, who debuted last week at Chicago, will look to make her home debut in front of Pride fans on Saturday evening. Quote of the Week:
"From my side and the technical staff side, bringing in a player like Jacquie [Ovalle] with her quality is a great addition to the current roster that we have. We have so many quality players right now and adding another quality player is really important for the trajectory of this club. It's not a short-term goal, it's a long-term vision for us to continue to have great quality players at the club who have the versatility like Jacquie does; who can play on the left, can play on the right, who is a goal scorer, who is a creator. It's great to have those sorts of options at our disposal when we're making selections."
- Head Coach Seb Hines
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Chicago Stars FC 5 (9/7/25, Martin Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Carson Pickett, Haley McCutcheon; Sam Staab, Jameese Joseph, Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso, Ludmila
Bay FC's Last Matchup: Bay FC 0, Kansas City Current 2 (9/6/25, PayPal Park)
Goal-Scorers: Michelle Cooper, Temwa Chawinga
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 3-0-0 (Home: 1-0-0, Away: 2-0-0)
Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Bay FC 0 (6/13/25, PayPal Park)
Next Up: Orlando Pride at Chorrillo FC
Date & Time: Tuesday, Sep. 16, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama
Broadcast: Paramount+
Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, Group Stage
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 12, 2025
- Kansas City Current Starts Three-Match Homestand against Washington Spirit - Kansas City Current
- KC Current Recalls Defender Scott from Racing Loan - Racing Louisville FC
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC - Sep. 13, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Reign FC, Sounders FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Latine Heritage Month with a Host of Special Events Throughout Washington - Seattle Reign FC
- URFC Sign Defender Lauren Gogal Through the End of 2025 Season - Utah Royals FC
- Utah Royals FC Returns Home to Host Houston Dash - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Acquires Standout Defender Malia Berkely from the North Carolina Courage - Houston Dash
- NC Courage Acquire Defender Natalie Jacobs from Houston Dash - North Carolina Courage
- Spirit Heads to Kansas City for Top Two Matchup with Current - Washington Spirit
- San Diego Wave FC vs. Gotham FC Preview - San Diego Wave FC
- NC Courage Sign Midfielder Oli PeÃâ¦Ãâ¡a Through 2026 NWSL Season - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash to Honor Hispanic Heritage Month with Noche Latina Celebration - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash Announce Roster Updates - Houston Dash
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC - Sep. 13, 2025
- Orlando Pride Unveils 2024 NWSL Championship Rings Celebrating Historic Season
- Orlando Pride Falls 5-2 at Chicago Stars FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Chicago Stars on Fan Duel Sports Network, NWSL+ and Paramount+
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play the Chicago Stars on the Road