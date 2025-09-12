The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. Bay FC - Sep. 13, 2025

Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, Sep. 13, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ION

Media Assets:

Media Availability (Seb Hines and Jacqueline Ovalle)

Game Notes The Story:

Saturday night's showdown will be the second meeting of the season between the Pride and Bay FC. The Pride won the first matchup via a 1-0 scoreline at PayPal Park back in June.

The Pride are unbeaten against Bay FC all-time, sporting a 3-0-0 record, and have yet to give up a goal across the three meetings.

On Wednesday, an introductory press conference was held for newly signed forward and Mexican international Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle. Ovalle, who debuted last week at Chicago, will look to make her home debut in front of Pride fans on Saturday evening. Quote of the Week:

"From my side and the technical staff side, bringing in a player like Jacquie [Ovalle] with her quality is a great addition to the current roster that we have. We have so many quality players right now and adding another quality player is really important for the trajectory of this club. It's not a short-term goal, it's a long-term vision for us to continue to have great quality players at the club who have the versatility like Jacquie does; who can play on the left, can play on the right, who is a goal scorer, who is a creator. It's great to have those sorts of options at our disposal when we're making selections."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, Chicago Stars FC 5 (9/7/25, Martin Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Carson Pickett, Haley McCutcheon; Sam Staab, Jameese Joseph, Bea Franklin, Julia Grosso, Ludmila

Bay FC's Last Matchup: Bay FC 0, Kansas City Current 2 (9/6/25, PayPal Park)

Goal-Scorers: Michelle Cooper, Temwa Chawinga

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 3-0-0 (Home: 1-0-0, Away: 2-0-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Bay FC 0 (6/13/25, PayPal Park)

Next Up: Orlando Pride at Chorrillo FC

Date & Time: Tuesday, Sep. 16, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Broadcast: Paramount+

Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, Group Stage







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.