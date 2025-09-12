NC Courage Acquire Defender Natalie Jacobs from Houston Dash

Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have acquired defender Natalie Jacobs from the Houston Dash in exchange for defender Malia Berkely and $75,000 in 2026 intraleague transfer funds, the clubs jointly announced today. Jacobs is under contract through the 2028 NWSL season.

Jacobs will be available for roster selection in the Courage's upcoming home match against Angel City on Saturday, September 13, at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Jacobs was a 2020 NWSL Draft second-round pick by the Washington Spirit and joined the Houston Dash in 2022. Across 66 NWSL regular-season appearances with Houston, Jacobs has won 58.6% of her tackles, 55.3% of her duels, and 51.67% of her aerial duels.

"I am super excited to be a part of the Courage. I have always admired this club and the success that they have had. I cannot wait to help this club to more success in the future. Thank you to everyone for welcoming me to Courage Country with open arms," Jacobs said.

"This is an important moment for our club, adding an experienced player who has proven herself among the best defenders in the league. Natalie is as tough as they come, both mentally and physically, and her leadership will be invaluable. She's the kind of player you can build around, and we're delighted to welcome her to Courage Country," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Ceri Bowley.

Jacobs made four regular season appearances across her two years with the Spirit and spent one season in Spain, making 18 appearances for Real Betis, before returning to the NWSL with the Dash. Jacobs was a collegiate standout at both Notre Dame and USC, playing as a midfielder and forward.

Malia Berkely joined the Courage in 2022 from French club Bordeaux. Across her four seasons in Courage Country, Berkely made 69 appearances, scoring one goal and adding three assists.

"We're so grateful for everything Malia has given our club. Over the last four years, she has been a true professional, a great teammate, and a proud representative of our crest in this community. She will be missed, and we wish her nothing but the best in her next chapter," Bowley said.

With the trade, the Courage's roster remains at 24 active players, one on injured reserve, and two on loan.

Transaction: North Carolina Courage acquire Natalia Jacobs via trade with the Houston Dash in exchange for Malia Berkely and $75,000 in 2026 intraleague transfer funds.

Name:  Natalie Jacobs 

Position:  Defender

Height:  5-8 

Date of Birth (Age):   8/16/1997 (28)

Hometown: Coto de Caza, California 

Citizenship: United States 

Last Club: Houston Dash 

Jersey #:   4







