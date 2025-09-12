Spirit Heads to Kansas City for Top Two Matchup with Current

Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release









Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos (right)

(Washington Spirit) Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos (right)(Washington Spirit)

Kansas City, Mo. (09/12/2025) - The Washington Spirit will begin a two-match away stretch this weekend in Missouri, taking on the league-leading Kansas City Current on Saturday night. Kicking off at 7:30 p.m. EDT, the match will be broadcast nationally on ION.

The Spirit

After cushioning its lead on second place in the NWSL last weekend with a home win, the Spirit will travel to take on league-leading Kansas City on Saturday night.

This past Sunday, Washington took down Seattle Reign FC by a 2-0 scoreline with star Trinity Rodman tallying her first brace of 2025 as the Spirit earned its sixth clean sheet of the season. Washington extended its unbeaten streak in league play to seven matches (3-0-4) in the process.

Saturday's match will be the fourth consecutive meeting between the Spirit and Current in which both sides reside in the top four of the NWSL table. When Washington and Kansas City met in DC earlier this season, the Current took the win in front of a sold-out crowd for the Spirit's home opener. Since then, the Spirit has won nine more matches and is the only team other than the Current to have double-digit wins through 19 weeks.

The Spirit is top three in the NWSL in goals, assists and total big chances alongside the Current. Washington will need its attack to step up on Saturday if it hopes to take all three points as the Current defense has not conceded a goal in its last seven matches.

Though it sits highly in the league's attacking categories, Washington has also seen a lot of shots on target, having the fourth-most saves in the NWSL this season. Following last weekend's strong defensive showing, look for the Spirit to put an emphasis on limiting Kansas City's shot-takers this weekend.

Following Saturday night's match, the Spirit will play another road match, traveling to Los Angeles to face Angel City FC on Thursday, September 18.

The Opponent

Kansas City sits in first place in the NWSL by a margin wider than normal for the league. With 38 goals scored and only ten conceded in 2025, this year's Current team is establishing itself as one of the best in the NWSL's 13-year history.

The Current enters this weekend's 1-2 matchup on a 12-match unbeaten streak, having won 11 of those contests. The side has not lost in over four months since it fell to the Reign in Seattle the first weekend in May. Kansas City has also not conceded a goal since before the league's summer break. Dating back to late June, the Current has outscored its opponents 10-0 across seven matches.

As expected with the side's standing on the NWSL table, Kansas City ranks highly in almost all major attacking categories. This weekend's home team is top three in goals, assists, shots, shots on target and total big chances. One category it doesn't rank highly in, however, is possession. With a rate of possession of just 45.88%, the Current ranks 11th out of 14 teams in the league, showing how effectively it can limit quality attacking chances by opponents and how quickly it is able to turn a counterattack into an attempt on frame.

In the defending third, Kansas City has kept 12 clean sheets across 19 matches this regular season, more shutouts than goals allowed. Only two teams in the league have been able to score more than one goal in a match against the Current in 2025: the North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville FC.

Following Saturday's match, Kansas City will remain home to host Seattle Reign FC on Saturday, September 20.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 5-4-0 all-time regular season record against the Kansas City Current with a -2 goal differential (13-15). After winning five of the first seven meetings between the sides, the Spirit has lost the past two matches in the series. Saturday's match will be the fourth consecutive meeting in which both Washington and Kansas City are in the top four on the NWSL table.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.