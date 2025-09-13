Bay FC Visits Inter&Co Stadium for Saturday Matinee at Orlando Pride

Published on September 12, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC makes its only visit to the Sunshine State this season as the club heads out on the road to face reigning NWSL champion Orlando Pride Saturday, September 13. It's the final scheduled meeting between the two sides in 2025, set to lead off an ION doubleheader with kickoff at 2 p.m. PT. with Maura Sheridan and Jordan Angeli on the call.

The two sides played a tight affair in their first meeting of the back in June, a 1-0 result favoring Orlando that saw a transitional goal end as the decider. Bay FC had the Florida side on its heels throughout the match despite the result. Each club is looking to get back in the win column following a string of tough results.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz: Silkowitz had a career night vs. Kansas City in Week 19, recording a career-high seven saves against her former club. Following a fan vote, she took home NWSL Save of the Week honors for a 12th minute stop denying Golden Boot co-leader Temwa Chawinga, but her heroics were on display from whistle to whistle, keeping Bay FC within striking distance for all 90 minutes.

Orlando Pride forward Marta: Arguably the world's best is always one to watch. With star striker Barbra Banda out with an injury to her adductor suffered a few weeks ago, the Brazilian is being asked to shoulder more of the club's attacking responsibilities. She has three goals so far on the season, with two of them coming from the penalty spot. The ageless icon is looking to regain the form that she had in 2024 that saw her score nine goals in 23 games.

CLUB NEWS

Bay FC announced future changes to its sporting operations Monday. Head Coach Albertin Montoya will step down from his role following the 2025 NWSL Season, and the club will begin a search for its second manager in club history. Montoya was named the club's first head coach on September 27, 2023, and oversaw the construction of its inaugural roster and led the club to 11 wins, the most by a first-year expansion club in league history, and a playoff berth in 2024. Montoya's ties to Bay Area soccer run deep, having coached at the youth, collegiate, and professional levels across the region for nearly three decades following the conclusion of his playing career.

Kay Cossington, CEO of Bay Collective, will be leading the sporting efforts of the club going forward, including the selection of the club's next Head Coach. Cossington has already begun working with Bay FC Sporting Director Matt Potter and other training staff at the club, providing advice and direction on the next phase of the Bay FC system.

WEEK 19'S TOP STOP

Following a fan vote, Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 12th minute save vs. Kansas City was named the Week 19 Save of the Week Tuesday. After the visitors' Temwa Chawinga got in behind and let loose a shot aimed at the far post, Silkowitz lunged right to poke the effort away and neutralize the chance. She finished the match with a career-high seven saves, earning Player of the Match from the Bridge Brigade supporter's group. It's Silkowitz's second Save of the Week win in eight nominations this season after winning the Week 4 vote for a save vs. Chicago at PayPal Park April 13.

FACING A FORMER CLUB

Bay FC forward Rachel Hill returns to an old home for this week's match, as the New Hampshire native featured for Orlando to start her professional career from 2017-2019. With the Pride, Hill tallied 11 goals across 59 league contests. Hill scored her second goal of the 2025 season two weeks ago at Angel City FC and has started five consecutive matches for Bay FC dating to Aug. 10.

OPPONENT REPORT

Orlando enters this week's contest fifth in the league standings on eight wins, seven losses and four draws. However, this week's results are sure to change things up, as five teams sit separated by just three points between second and seventh place. The Florida side is without its star striker Barbra Banda, who was placed on the Season-Ending Injury list Aug. 23.

The club enters the match on a tough run of form. Since defeating Bay FC on June 13, the Pride have gone winless in seven league contests, including three straight defeats since Aug. 16. Last week saw the Pride fall 5-2 in a surprising loss to Chicago Stars FC. It was an eventful affair as all seven goals were scored following the 50-minute mark, including three goals in four minutes from the 50th to 54th, and three more in seven minutes between the 65th and 72nd minutes.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY v ORL

Bay FC has never bested Orlando across three all-time meetings in league play. Each head-to-head matchup ended with Banda in each match, all settled with a 1-0 scoreline. Earlier this season Orlando won at PayPal Park, although Bay FC did well to put its foes on the back foot throughout the match. Bay FC dominated on the stat sheet with 20 shots to Orlando's six and a 1.74 expected goals rating, but a quick restart from a free kick resulted in a Barbra Banda goal in the 58th minute.

WHERE TO WATCH

Five locations around the Bay Area will serve as viewing locations for the match. Fans can join Supporter Group Bridge Brigade at Jack's in San Jose (open to fans age 21 and over), Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant in Martinez, Rikki's in San Francisco, and Hysteria Sports Bar at Xingones Cantina in Oakland. Taplands in Santa Clara will also be showing the match and is open to fans of all ages.

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara, (family friendly)

Jack's, 167 E Taylor St., San Jose (Bridge Brigade hosted; 21+)

Mi Casita Mexican Restaurant, 3210 Pacheco Blvd., Martinez (Bridge Brigade hosted; family friendly)

Rikki's Bar, 2223 Market St., San Francisco (Bridge Brigade hosted; family friendly)

Hysteria Sports Bar at Xingones Cantina, 190 4th St., Oakland (Bridge Brigade hosted; family friendly)







