Forward Khyah Harper Signs Contract Extension with Gotham FC

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC rookie forward Khyah Harper has signed a contract extension through the 2026 season, the club announced Friday in partnership with Dove.

Harper, 23, joined Gotham ahead of the 2025 NWSL season after a standout senior year at the University of Minnesota, where she scored 17 goals, including back-to-back hat tricks - the first Gopher to accomplish the feat since 1998. She was named Big Ten Forward of the Year and was a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, given annually to the nation's top college player.

This summer, Harper netted her first professional goal in her first professional start on Aug. 1 against Chicago Stars FC. Later that month, she scored the game-winner against CF Monterrey in the Concacaf W Champions Cup, her first goal in international competition.

"I am truly excited and grateful to extend my contract with Gotham FC," said Harper. "Representing such an amazing club is an honor, and my growth has been tremendous. I cannot thank the owners, coaches, my teammates, staff and supporters enough for their trust in me. I am committed to excellence and will contribute to the team in any way I can. Let's go Gotham!"

"Khyah has made big strides in her first season as a professional, making positive impacts in the games she's featured in this season," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "We are very happy to have Khyah continue with us and look forward to her ongoing development and contribution."

Harper has made 10 NWSL appearances this season, including two starts, and has been in the starting lineup for all three of Gotham's 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage matches.

At Minnesota, Harper totaled 19 goals and 17 assists in 61 career matches. She finished her senior campaign ranked third in program history for single-season goals (17), first in game-winning goals (six) and fifth in points (40).







