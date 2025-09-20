Chicago Stars FC's Seven-Match Undefeated Streak Ends with 1-0 Loss to Houston Dash

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - Chicago Stars FC's unbeaten run came to a close tonight at the hand of the Houston Dash, with the Stars falling 1-0 on the road. An early goal from Houston's Yazmeen Ryan was the only shot to find the back of the net, though Chicago had plenty of chances as the team tried to claw back an equalizer. Despite the loss, Alyssa Naeher shone bright for the Stars, stopping a penalty with masterful hands in the 88th minute and coming off her line to expertly stop another chance from Houston in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

A hot evening in Houston left the Chicago Stars looking sluggish in the first half. Houston seemed unphased by the heat in their home stadium and used it to their advantage, finding early chances. Despite an early goalkeeper change in the 12th minute, Chicago wasn't able to find a weakness in their opponent. Opportunities for the Stars were frequently marred by bad passes leading to Houston taking over possession, and it was an unfortunate turnover from Sam Staab that allowed Yazmeen Ryan to find the early lead for Houston. Chicago searched intensely to find an equalizer before halftime, but their best opportunity from midfielder, Julia Grosso, in the 31st minute was deftly grabbed up by Houston's keeper, Abby Smith.

The Stars doubled their shots attempted in the second half, going from four to eight, but the equalizer continued to elude Chicago. Alyssa Naeher moved into the spotlight for the Stars after halftime, tracking a pass to Yazmeen Ryan before Ryan got off a shot aimed at the far post and managing to tip the ball up and over the net as she dove despite a deflection. After a penalty was awarded to Houston for a handball in the box, Naeher stepped up big again for Chicago in the 88th minute. Yazmeen Ryan found herself face-to-face again with Naeher, this time from the spot, and Naeher expertly read Ryan's shot at the lower left corner, batting the ball away. Still not done, Houston's Messiah Bright brought Naeher off her line in the seventh minute of stoppage time, and Naeher performed a heroic sliding stop before recovering quickly to ensure the deflection didn't have a chance in the following chaos. Looking to promptly put the defeat behind them, Chicago continues on the road next weekend, facing off with the Kansas City Current at CPKC Stadium September 26 at 7 p.m. CT.

MATCH NOTES:

Tonight marks Chicago's first loss since June 21

Hannah Anderson subbed into the match for her first appearance since June 14

Alyssa Naeher made her seventh regular-season penalty save tonight. Only Houston's Jane Campbell and San Diego's Kailen Sheridan have more penalty stops in NWSL history

Naeher notched five saves in the match, putting her just three stops shy of 700 career regular-season saves in the NWSL

Next Match

Kansas City Current vs. Chicago Stars FC, September 26, 2025, at 7 p.m. CT at CPKC Stadium

Goals by Half

1 2 F

HOU 1 0 1

CHI 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

HOU: 28' Yazmeen Ryan

CHI:

Disciplinary Report

HOU:

CHI: 52' Sam Staab (Yellow Card)

Lineups

HOU: Jane Campbell (13' Abby Smith), Michelle Alozie (80' Allysha Chapman), Paige Nielsen, Sarah Puntigam, Avery Patterson, Kiki van Zanten (80' Anna Heilferty), Malia Berkely, Danielle Colaprico, Yazmeen Ryan, Delanie Sheehan, Clarissa Larisey (45' Messiah Bright)

CHI: Alyssa Naeher, Sam Cary Angel (45' Camryn Biegalski), Sam Staab (90+1' Nádia Gomes), Kathrin Hendrich, Taylor Malham, Julia Grosso, Bea Franklin, Manaka Hayashi (63' Hannah Anderson), Ally Schlegel, Ludmila, Jameese Joseph

