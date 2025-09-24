Chicago Stars FC's Alyssa Naeher Wins NWSL Save of the Week

Published on September 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC goalkeeper, Alyssa Naeher, earned National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Save of the Week, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, the league announced today. The honor is Naeher's first Save of the Week award this season and follows her Week 16 Goal of Week recognition.

Chances for the Chicago Stars to equalize the 1-0 scoreline were already winding down September 19 when the referee was called to the monitor for a VAR review after a shot on goal from the Houston Dash in the 85th minute. Following a lengthy review of the match footage, the official pointed to the spot, awarding a penalty kick to Houston for an unfortunate handball in the box. Having already faced two penalties this season, Naeher immediately began preparing, looking determined not to allow Houston to double their lead. Yazmeen Ryan, the lone goalscorer in the match to that point, stepped up to the spot as the tension built and Houston fans took their phones out to record the attempt. Naeher, however, looked to spoil the moment and keep the match within reach for the Stars. After the whistle blew, Ryan ran up and attempted to slot the ball to her left. Unfortunately for Ryan, Naeher was already reading the forward before she even touched the ball. As the kick sailed low toward the net, Naeher dove correctly to the left, batting the ball away from danger and out of bounds to shut down the chance of a rebound goal. The save would ensure the scoreline stayed the same for the remainder of the match, with the Stars eventually snapping their seven-match undefeated streak with the 1-0 loss.

The Week 21 Save of the Week honor is Naeher's first of the 2025 season and her second weekly award this year, with the keeper earning Goal of the Week in Week 16. Naeher now has 12 Save of the Week awards throughout her career, including three times in 2024, and 14 total weekly honors, with her previous Player of the Week and Goal of the Week wins.

Naeher and the Chicago Stars continue NWSL action this weekend at CPKC Stadium, facing off with the Kansas City Current at 7 p.m. CT in Kansas City, Missouri. Following the road contest, the Chicago Stars return to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, hosting Utah Royals FC October 5 for the Stars' penultimate home match of the 2025 season. As part of club's Nuestra Ciudad celebrations, a Lucha Libre exhibition match will follow the faceoff and is included in the ticket price. For more information and tickets, please visit chicagostars.com/tickets, or to place a 2026 Season Ticket Membership deposit, visit starsnextchapter.com.







