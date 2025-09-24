Utah Royals FC Defender Olivia Griffitts Announces her Retirement

Published on September 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah (Tuesday, September 23 2025) - Utah Royals FC announces the retirement of defender Olivia Griffitts who has chosen to step away from soccer to focus on her family. The club thanks her for her contributions to the club.

A native of Eagle, Idaho, Griffitts was selected 20th overall in the 2024 NWSL Draft out of Brigham Young University. In her rookie season, prior to being placed on maternity leave for the 2025 campaign, Griffitts made 13 appearances-all of them starts-for the Royals. She recorded one goal over 1,106 minutes of action. Griffitts had the second most interceptions across the squad for the 2024 season with 26.

"From putting on my first youth jersey to making my professional debut, soccer has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember. I will never forget the friendships and memories that I have made over the years, thanks to this game. I am so grateful to the Utah Royals for giving me the chance to live my dream. I want to thank the fans for all their love and support as I make the difficult but exciting decision to turn the page and start a new chapter with my family as a mother."

Griffitts had a standout collegiate career at BYU, where she appeared in 82 matches, starting 79. Originally a forward, she transitioned into an outside back during her time in Provo, showcasing her versatility. Over three seasons, she tallied 19 assists and added four goals from her defensive position.

Utah Royals FC will next hit the road to face Bay FC on September 27. After that, the Royals will travel to Chicago to face Stars FC on October 5. Utah will finally return home to host the San Diego Wave on October 11, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







