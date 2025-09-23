Washington Spirit and Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf Announce Partnership

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit and the Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf announced a partnership today, making Hilton the first partner to integrate on the club's official website, WashingtonSpirit.com.

Through this collaboration, the DC hotel, located just a seven-minute walk to the National Mall and The Wharf, will deploy special rates and discounts for Spirit fans traveling to home matches on the Washington Spirit website, including the match day guide and schedule, as well as banners in the weekly newsletter, know before you go email and on Spirit broadcasts on Monumental Sports Network.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf, truly a premier hotel in our city who has been hosting fans for years," said Doug Vinci, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Washington Spirit. "When fans come to Washington for a Spirit match, there is no better place to stay. We're excited to have them as our preferred hotel."

In addition to the media and marketing materials, Hilton will administer a "Ticket and a Bed" sweepstakes for fans, where fans can enter to win an exclusive VIP package that includes premium tickets to a Spirit match and a stay at the Hilton.

"We are proud to partner with the Washington Spirit and welcome fans to experience both the excitement of match day and the comfort of Hilton Washington DC National Mall The Wharf," said Claudia Eggspuhler, General Manager. "As a woman and a lifelong supporter of women's sports, I am especially proud to stand alongside the Spirit and celebrate these incredible athletes who inspire future generations. Our location places guests right in the heart of the city, just steps from the National Mall and The Wharf, making us the ideal home base for Spirit fans. Together, we look forward to creating memorable experiences on and off the pitch."

The Washington Spirit's next home match is September 28 against the Houston Dash, set to kick off at 1 p.m. at Audi Field.







