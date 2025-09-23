Crafted for Community: The Story Behind Wave FC's Noche Latina Capsule

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, San Diego Wave FC partnered with Sew Loka, owned and operated by local textile-artist Claudia Rodríguez-Biezunski, to launch a limited-edition merchandise capsule ahead of the Club's Noche Latina.

Rodríguez-Biezunski, a Mexican-American business owner, creates all of her pieces from recycled and reclaimed fabrics in Barrio Logan, one of San Diego's most historic neighborhoods. Through her work, she strives to serve underserved communities with affordable, edgy, and upcycled handmade goods.

Colombian defender Daniela Arias modeled the merchandise collection at Sew Loka's storefront and shared her excitement about the piece and the upcoming Noche Latina theme night.

"I think it's really important that San Diego has these kinds of initiatives because to me it feels like a union of two cultures," Arias said.

In partnership with the Club's merchandise team, Rodríguez-Biezunski hand sewed a one-of-a-Wave FC jacket made with apparel and jerseys, making it a unique tribute to the team and community. The exclusive jacket will be auctioned off to benefit the Wave's community partner, the Chicano Federation.

Reflecting on the piece's impact, Rodríguez-Biezunski shared why the cause resonates so deeply with her.

"To come full circle where [I'm] contributing [my] artwork to be auctioned off to under resourced communities is really important for me because I grew up in an under resourced community," Rodríguez-Biezunski said. "I really hit the jackpot on this one and it feels really good."

The Noche Latina capsule features San Diego's popular tagline, Vamos Wave, stitched across the pieces while carrying special significance for Rodríguez-Biezunski.

"It means a lot working on a cultural piece for the Wave because when I was growing up there was no representation, there wasn't stuff that was in Spanish or anything like that," Rodríguez-Biezunski said.

Fans can bid on the exclusive jacket now through the end of the Noche Latina match on Friday, Sept. 26 at 9:00 p.m. PT here. The rest of the merch capsule can be purchased online and in the Wave's team store at Snapdragon Stadium. Fans purchase tickets to the match.







