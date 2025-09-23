Washington Spirit Star Leicy Santos Named Player of the Week, Presented by AT&T

Published on September 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit star midfielder Leicy Santos

Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit star midfielder Leicy Santos has been named the NWSL Player of the Week, presented by AT&T for her outstanding performance in last weekend's away match against Angel City FC, the league announced today.

Santos helped lead the Spirit to a point last Thursday, assisting fellow midfielder Croix Bethune's 71st-minute equalizer and providing a spark in the Washington attack that tallied ten shots on target in Los Angeles. The Colombian national team star is the seventh different Spirit player to win the league's weekly award this season, the most in the NWSL, after Ashley Hatch, Brittany Ratcliffe, Aubrey Kingsbury, Croix Bethune, Trinity Rodman and Tara McKeown all won the award earlier this season. Santos is also the third straight Spirit player and sixth Spirit player in the past 11 match weeks to win the award.

Washington will return to Audi Field this weekend to take on the Houston Dash in the club's annual Hispanic Heritage match on Sunday, September 28 at 1 p.m. EDT. Tickets are available.

