San Diego Wave FC Announce Programming Details for Noche Latina, Presented by Jameson

Published on September 23, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC today announced programming details for Noche Latina, presented by Jameson, taking place Friday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Snapdragon Stadium. The evening, centered around the Wave's match against the Orlando Pride, will feature pre-match themed music, food, and activities. Tickets for the night are available for purchase here.

El Remate de Noche Latina

Fans are invited to attend the special block party, El Remate de Noche Latina, from 4:00-7:00 p.m. to join the Club in celebrating the Latino influence and culture in San Diego.

Entertainment will include appearances by the Solida Car Club, featuring a lineup of low rider cars and bikes, along with luchadores from Global Lucha Libre for fans to enjoy and performances by Trinity Theatre, Mariachi Internacional San Diego, and Fiesta Folklorico. Fans can also take part in spray tattoos and face painting with special Dia de los Muertos art choices.

A specially themed Dia de los Muertos beer garden, presented by Jameson, will be accessible to guests age 21+.

Celebraciones del Estadio

The luchadores group from the block party, Global Lucha Libre, will continue their presence into Snapdragon Stadium at the South Turf Pad for fans to interact with ahead of the match.

The national anthem will be performed by Mariachi Internacional San Diego, a dynamic and vibrant ensemble of young, dedicated musicians, steeped in the rich cultural heritage of both San Diego and Tijuana. Fiesta Folklorico will then perform at halftime to celebrate the Spanish culture through dance.

Esfuerzos Comunitarios

In partnership with local artist Claudia Rodríguez-Biezunski from Sew Loka, the Club is auctioning off a one-of-a-kind Wave FC jacket made with reclaimed materials to benefit our community partner Chicano Federation. Place your bid here or purchase items from the connected merch capsule.







