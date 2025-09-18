Chicago Stars FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper, Halle Mackiewicz

Published on September 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced goalkeeper, Halle Mackiewicz, re-signed with the club for the 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season.

"I'm extremely excited to be re-signing with the Stars! Chicago has always meant a lot to me and my family, and I look forward to spending another year here," said Mackiewicz

"This summer, Halle showed she is a more than capable goalkeeper that can thrive in this league. I look forward to seeing her growth as she continues with the Stars," said Chicago Stars general manager, Richard Feuz.

Mackiewicz originally signed with the Chicago Stars on a one-year contract for the 2025 season in December 2024, joining the club from Swedish side, Trelleborgs FF, where she featured in 10 matches. While young in her career, Mackiewicz stepped up big for the Stars this season after injuries to Alyssa Naeher and Mackenzie Wood. The Broomfield, Colorado, native made her NWSL debut and took over between the sticks for the final minutes of the team's May 24 match, keeping the Kansas City Current from finding the net for the remainder of the fixture. Going on to earn her first NWSL start June 7, Mackiewicz flexed her fast reflexes to make a stoppage-time save against Angel City FC's Christen Press that preserved a 2-2 draw for Chicago. In the Stars' next match, June 14 against Seattle Reign FC, Mackiewicz's 64th minute stop earned a Week 12 Save of the Week nomination after the 5'10" keeper hit full extension to tip a shot by Lynn Biyendolo just high enough to deflect the crossbar. Another massive save from Mackiewicz in the same match ensured Chicago left Soldier Field with a point in hand when the keeper dove to stop a shot from distance in the last seconds of regulation. So far this season, Mackiewicz has made eight saves and conceded just five goals from 43 shots faced across 271 minutes played in four matches.

Prior to beginning her professional career, Mackiewicz played collegiately at Clemson University, where she appeared in 48 matches and averaged .923 goals against. In her last season at Clemson, Mackiewicz logged 13 clean sheets, breaking the program's previous record (12) that stood for 24 years. Her collegiate accolades include being named an All-American, ACC Goalkeeper of the Year, First Team All-ACC and more.

Mackiewicz and Chicago Stars FC next face off with the Houston Dash on the road, September 19 at 7 p.m. CT. After the Chicago Stars take on the Kansas City Current away from home, September 26 at 7 p.m. CT, the Stars return to SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, to host Utah Royals FC for the club's Nuestra Ciudad match October 5 at 3 p.m. CT.







