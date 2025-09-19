Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday to Host Noche Latina and Chicago Stars FC

Published on September 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Sept. 19 to host Noche Latina, presented by Verizon, and Chicago Stars FC. The first fans to enter the match will receive a limited-edition rally towel and the evening will feature a performance from the Ballet Folklorico de Houston and Arts Academy prior to the match on the North Plaza. Additional festivities include concourse activations, specialty food items and photo opportunities. Additional information about the festivities is available HERE.

The Dash closed a three-game road trip that spanned nearly 7,000 miles on Sunday in Utah. The team fell 2-0 to Utah Royals FC and this was the first time the team was held scoreless since June 7 in a road game against the Orlando Pride, a span of eight games with at least a goal. The team finished the weekend in 10th place and three points behind the eighth and final playoff spot with six games left in the regular season.

Dash fans can join the team for the playoff push with free tickets for all remaining home matches this season with the purchase of a 2026 season membership. Signing up for a season membership will facilitate immediate access to exclusive member perks like special events and discounts throughout the venue. For additional information, click HERE.

The Dash was without Malia Berkely on Sunday, and the defender joined the team at Houston Sports Park earlier this week for her first training sessions with the club. The centerback joined the Dash following a trade with the North Carolina Courage on Friday, Sept. 12. Berkely helped the Courage to consecutive playoff appearances in the last two campaigns and two NWSL Challenge Cup titles.

Defender Lisa Boattin made her NWSL debut last Sunday in Utah after she entered the match in the second half. The highly skilled defender won five duels during her limited stint, and her tenacity was on display as she recovered possession three times. Offensively, she entered the final third six times and finished with two crosses.

The team made a push to pull a goal back late in the match with chances created by forward Messiah Bright, Kiki Van Zanten and Maggie Graham. Defender Katie Lind tallied the first shot on target earlier in the match and she earned her first start since June 13 at home against San Diego.

Captain Jane Campbell finished with five saves against Utah and the goalkeeper needs seven saves to reach 600 in league play. The Dash shot stopper reached 600 saves across all competitions (Challenge Cup, Fall Series) on Sept. 28, 2024. Defender Avery Patterson led the team with five interceptions and defender Paige Nielsen led the Dash with seven clearances against Utah.

Nielsen played a key role in the first meeting of the season against Chicago in March. The defender scored the equalizer in the 20th minute off a corner kick. Houston won that match 2-1 and that was the first victory of the year for the team.

Chicago has been unbeaten since league play resumed on Aug. 1 and has posted a 1-0-6 (WLD) record in that stretch. The team has claimed results following dramatic comebacks and defeated the reigning NWSL champion, Orlando Pride, on Sept. 7 following a seven-goal second half that finished 5-2 in favor of Chicago.

Forward Ludmila has led the charge for Chicago, scoring six goals in the last five games and that includes the fastest hat trick in league history. The Brazilian forward scored three goals against the North Carolina Courage at home in 10 minutes and nine seconds to secure a 3-3 draw.

The Dash will close the month in the nation's capital as they visit the Washington Spirit on Sunday, Sept. 28. The team will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3 to host the Orlando Pride. Tickets for that match and all Houston Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.