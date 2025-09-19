Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday to Host Noche Latina and Chicago Stars FC
Published on September 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Sept. 19 to host Noche Latina, presented by Verizon, and Chicago Stars FC. The first fans to enter the match will receive a limited-edition rally towel and the evening will feature a performance from the Ballet Folklorico de Houston and Arts Academy prior to the match on the North Plaza. Additional festivities include concourse activations, specialty food items and photo opportunities. Additional information about the festivities is available HERE.
WHO:
Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC
WHEN:
Friday, Sept. 19 - 7:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
ENGLISH:
NWSL + (LINK): Josh Eastern and Lianne Sanderson
Global Feed: Michael Wottreng and Jen Beattie
SPANISH:
PTS Media/Deporte Nation (LINK): Daniela Rodriguez, Alex Parra and Laura Gomez
The Dash closed a three-game road trip that spanned nearly 7,000 miles on Sunday in Utah. The team fell 2-0 to Utah Royals FC on Sunday and this was the first time the team was held scoreless since June 7 in a road game against the Orlando Pride, a span of eight games with at least a goal. The team finished the weekend in 10th place and three points behind the eighth and final playoff spot with six games left in the regular season.
The Dash will close the month in the nation's capital as they visit the Washington Spirit on Sunday, Sept. 28. The team will return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, Oct. 3 to host the Orlando Pride. Tickets for that match and all Houston Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com.
