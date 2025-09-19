Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 60th-Minute Save vs. Orlando Pride Voted Week 20 E.L.F Cosmetics Save of the Week

Published on September 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 60th-minute save September 13 at Orlando Pride has been voted the Week 20 e.l.f Cosmetics Save of the Week. The honor is Silkowitz's second straight win of the fan vote after taking the Week 19 poll for a save vs. Kansas City Current September 6.

Silkowitz's effort denied a close-range opportunity by Orlando's Jackie Ovalle at the hour mark. After fielding a long cross inside the penalty area, the Mexican international let loose a powerful shot from the edge of the six-yard box. Silkowitz quickly cut off her angle to deny the attempt, keeping Bay FC's 1-0 lead intact heading into the final half hour of the match. The stop was selected by fan vote through a NWSL social media poll.

Bay FC is back in action Sunday, Sept. 21 as Gotham FC visits PayPal Park on Latino Heritage Night, presented by Visa. The club will celebrate the region's vibrant Latino communities throughout the evening with special giveaways, performances and activities. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT before a national audience on ESPN2, and tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.







