Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 60th-Minute Save vs. Orlando Pride Voted Week 20 E.L.F Cosmetics Save of the Week
Published on September 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Bay FC News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 60th-minute save September 13 at Orlando Pride has been voted the Week 20 e.l.f Cosmetics Save of the Week. The honor is Silkowitz's second straight win of the fan vote after taking the Week 19 poll for a save vs. Kansas City Current September 6.
Silkowitz's effort denied a close-range opportunity by Orlando's Jackie Ovalle at the hour mark. After fielding a long cross inside the penalty area, the Mexican international let loose a powerful shot from the edge of the six-yard box. Silkowitz quickly cut off her angle to deny the attempt, keeping Bay FC's 1-0 lead intact heading into the final half hour of the match. The stop was selected by fan vote through a NWSL social media poll.
Bay FC is back in action Sunday, Sept. 21 as Gotham FC visits PayPal Park on Latino Heritage Night, presented by Visa. The club will celebrate the region's vibrant Latino communities throughout the evening with special giveaways, performances and activities. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. PT before a national audience on ESPN2, and tickets remain available at BayFC.com/tickets.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 18, 2025
- Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday to Host Noche Latina and Chicago Stars FC - Houston Dash
- Houston Dash Announce Roster Updates - Houston Dash
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 60th-Minute Save vs. Orlando Pride Voted Week 20 E.L.F Cosmetics Save of the Week - Bay FC
- Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday to Host Noche Latina and Chicago Stars FC - Houston Dash
- The Assist: Orlando Pride vs. North Carolina Courage - Sep. 19, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Bay FC and City and County of San Francisco Break Ground on Sports Performance Center on Treasure Island - Bay FC
- Utah Royals FC Looks to Remain Unbeaten against Racing Louisville - Utah Royals FC
- Racing Recalls Defender George from Fort Lauderdale Loan - Racing Louisville FC
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage at Orlando Pride - North Carolina Courage
- Washington Spirit Star Tara McKeown Named Player of the Week, Presented by AT&T - Washington Spirit
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits Surging Utah Royals - Racing Louisville FC
- Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Portland Thorns FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Houston Dynamo and Dash Announce Multiyear Sponsorship with Regions Bank - Houston Dash
- Chicago Stars FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper, Halle Mackiewicz - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bay FC Stories
- Bay FC Goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz's 60th-Minute Save vs. Orlando Pride Voted Week 20 E.L.F Cosmetics Save of the Week
- Bay FC and City and County of San Francisco Break Ground on Sports Performance Center on Treasure Island
- Bay FC Splits the Points with Orlando Pride in 1-1 Draw
- Bay FC Visits Inter&Co Stadium for Saturday Matinee at Orlando Pride
- Bay FC and City Leaders to Celebrate Groundbreaking of New Sports Performance Center on Treasure Island