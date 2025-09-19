Houston Dash Announce Roster Updates
Published on September 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
HOUSTON - The Houston Dash announced three roster updates today.
The team placed midfielder Maggie Graham on the Season Ending Injury list. The midfielder suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of Houston's match against Utah Royals FC on Sept. 14. Graham will remain in Houston to continue her recovery with the Dash medical staff.
Goalkeeper Liz Beardsley will be eligible for selection for Friday's match against Chicago after she was removed from the 45-day injury list. Additionally, goalkeeper Nadia Cooper's short-term contract with the team has concluded.
