Racing Recalls Defender George from Fort Lauderdale Loan
Published on September 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC has recalled rookie defender Allie George from her loan with Fort Lauderdale United of the USL Super League.
George has joined Racing in Utah ahead of Friday's game at the Utah Royals and will be available for selection for the 10 p.m. ET kickoff at America First Field.
The 22-year-old joined Fort Lauderdale on August 12, appearing in four games with two starts.
She's yet to appear in an NWSL game with Racing, but has seen the field twice, in a friendly against Lexington SC and in The Women's Cup semifinal.
A Louisvillian, George was a prep star at Sacred Heart Academy and played collegiately with the Virginia Tech Hokies, making 77 appearances over four seasons with six goals and four assists. The defender also played for Racing's USL W League team, a pre-professional squad, each of the past three summers.
Images from this story
|
Racing Louisville FC defender Allie George
(Connor Cunningham)
