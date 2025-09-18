Houston Dynamo and Dash Announce Multiyear Sponsorship with Regions Bank

Published on September 18, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC and Regions Bank have announced a groundbreaking agreement, making Regions a proud sponsor of Houston Dynamo FC and Houston Dash. The collaboration - a first with a Major League Soccer club for the regional bank with presence across Texas, the South and Midwest - underscores the bank's commitment in the Greater Houston community and to both organization's commitment to growing the sport in Houston.

As part of the sponsorship, the Dynamo's premium east-side hospitality space inside Shell Energy Stadium will become the "Regions Bank Club" ahead of the 2026 season. The Regions Bank Club will provide attendees with a best-in-class matchday experience that reflects Houston's culture, diversity, and energy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Regions Bank to the Houston Dynamo FC family," said Jessica O'Neill, President of Business Operations for Houston Dynamo FC. "The Regions Bank Club will be a destination that elevates the fan experience inside Shell Energy Stadium and reflects our shared values of community and excellence. We look forward to celebrating the global game with Regions Bank customers and associates as we collectively deliver impactful programming throughout the Houston region."

"The essence of soccer promotes leadership and teamwork - qualities Regions Bank and our associates strive to embody every day in serving our clients and supporting our communities," added Caroline Vérot Moore, Commercial Banking executive and Greater Houston market executive for Regions Bank. "Joining the Dynamo and Dash reflects Regions' commitment to elevating Houston across a global stage. We're grateful for this opportunity to be part of introducing new fans to the sport, creating an enhanced experience for longtime fans to more deeply enjoy it and serving our neighbors through a variety of community activations with the franchise."

Regions Bank will support the Dynamo's ongoing commitment to military appreciation by providing home improvements to a local veteran annually through the "Rebuilding Together Project." In addition to community engagement, Regions will work with the Dynamo on financial education programming for consumers and business-to-business events.

The sponsorship also includes prominent brand exposure and activations during Dynamo and Dash home matches. Together, Houston Dynamo FC and Regions Bank will host a series of activations leading up to the 2026 season.

This initial announcement is part of Regions Bank's Evergreen Week, an annual celebration of the associates at Regions. The week includes volunteerism in the community, recognition of associate service milestones and more. Information on Evergreen can be found at doingmoretoday.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.