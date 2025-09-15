Houston Dash Remain in Playoff Hunt After Dropping Points in Utah

Published on September 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







SANDY, Utah - The Houston Dash dropped points this afternoon as they fell 2-0 to Utah Royals FC at America First Field. The loss snapped Houston's six-game unbeaten streak and this was Houston's first loss since a visit to North Carolina on June 21. The team closes the weekend in 10th place and three points shy of the eighth and final playoff spot with six games left in the regular season.

Today's match marked a historic milestone for the club, as the Dash became the sixth team in league history to reach 250 regular season games. Defender Allysha Chapman has competed in 100 of those matches and today's game marked her 100th league appearance for the team. She is the fifth player to reach that milestone for the team. Italian international Lisa Boattin made her NWSL debut in the 60th minute. The defender is one of four players the team signed over the last month. The defender finished with three recoveries.

Utah took the lead in the fourth minute when Kaleigh Riehl headed in a corner kick from Cloé Lacasse. Utah doubled their lead in the 45th minute with a long-range effort from Paige Monaghan found the inside of the far post.

Houston's first opportunity of the game came in the 12th minute following a corner kick from midfielder Delanie Sheehan that found defender Katie Lind near the top of the box. Lind's header just missed the inside of the far post.

Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten won the ball in the final third and played a pass to forward Clarissa Larisey in the 24th minute. The Canadian international created space for a shot, but her effort was off target. Larisey earned her second start of the season today. The forward scored her first goal for the club and tallied an assist last Sunday in Houston's 3-0 victory over San Diego Wave FC.

Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell was called into action in the 27th minute to deny Janni Thomsen at the near post. The Dash captain finished with five saves against Utah tonight.

Lacasse almost doubled Utah's lead in the 33rd minute, but she was ruled offside following a review with the Video Referee Assistant, Anya Voigt.

Houston's first opportunity of the second half came in the 52nd minute after Sheehan found forward Messiah Bright inside the box. The TCU alum created space for a shot that was blocked at the near post, however the Dash lost possession once the forward was called offside.

Campbell was called into action moments later and she was well positioned at the near post to deny Lacasse. The Dash goalkeeper was well positioned in the 58th minute to save a header from Monaghan.

Houston created another chance in the 88th minute when forward Evelina Diljan took a shot from distance, aiming for the upper corner, but her effort landed on the top of the netting.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium to celebrate Noche Latina on Friday, Sept. 19 when they host Chicago Stars FC. Tickets for that match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com

---

Utah Royals FC (3-11-6; 15 pts.) 2-0 Houston Dash (6-9-5; 23 pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 20

America First Field - Sandy, Utah

Attendance: 5,413

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Utah Royals FC 2 0 2

Houston Dash 0 0 0

UTA: Kaleigh Riehl 1 (Cloé Lacasse 1) 4'

UTA: Paige Monaghan 3 (Nuria Rábano 1) 45'

Utah Royals FC: Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen (Cece Kizer 78'), Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Nuria Rábano; Claudia Zornoza, Mina Tanka, Ana Tejada (Dana Foederer 70); Paige Monaghan (c) (Imani Dorsey 70'), Aisha Solózano (Bianca St-Georges 78'), Cloé Lacasse (Brecken Mozingo 59')

Unused substitutes: Lauren Flynn, Madison Pogarch, Abby Boyan, DeAira Jackson

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c); Allysha Chapman (Lisa Boattin 60'), Paige Nielsen, Katie Lind, Avery Patterson; Kiki Van Zanten (Evelina Duljan 77'), Danielle Colaprico, Maggie Graham (Michelle Alozie 87'); Delanie Sheehan, Clarissa Larisey (Messiah Bright 45'), Yazmeen Ryan

Unused substitutes: Abby Smith, Sarah Puntigam, Christen Westphal, Ryan Gareis, Anna Heilferty

DISCIPLINE:

UTA: Paige Monaghan (reckless offense; foul) 66'

UTA: Imani Dorsey (tactical foul; foul) 72'

HOU: Maggie Graham (tactical foul; foul) 84'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Marie Durr

Assistant: Cameron Siler

Assistant: Darren Bandy

Fourth Official: Rachel Swett

VAR: Anya Voigt

Weather: 82 degrees, cloudy







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.