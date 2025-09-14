Portland Thorns Grab Road Point in 1-1 Draw at Chicago Stars FC

Published on September 14, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - As the Portland Thorns continue their push towards the 2025 NWSL playoffs, they managed to grab a point on the road after a 1-1 draw at Chicago Stars FC.

Portland would be the first to strike in the 13' thanks to a beautifully struck direct free kick by Olivia Moultrie. With that goal - her 14th regular season goal for Portland since debuting back in 2021 - Moultrie became the leading teenage goal scorer in NWSL history days before her 20th birthday.

From there, the Thorns dominated control of the ball and continued to threaten Chicago's net throughout the rest of the first half. Reilyn Turner had the best chance to double Portland's lead in the 29' off a corner kick, but her headed effort was denied by the woodwork. However, The Stars would find a breakthrough minutes before halftime, with Bea Franklin scoring the opening goal for Chicago to see the match tied at the break.

The second half resumed with both sides in a gridlock battle in search of the lead and Jameese Joseph almost scored the second for Chicago in the 67' if not for the crossbar keeping out the shot to keep it level. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold also had a huge save in the final minutes to keep Portland in the match as they fought for the winner.

The game would finish in a draw and both teams walked away with a point. The Thorns extended its road unbeaten streak against Chicago to four matches (2W, 2D dating back to September 2022) and now sit 4th in the NWSL standings, tied on 30 points with Gotham FC (3rd) and San Diego Wave FC (5th). The Thorns will now head back home to recover before their next test against San Diego at Providence Park this Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m. PT.

ATTENDANCE: 3,751

TEAM NOTES

With her goal today, Olivia Moultrie now holds the record for most goals scored by a teenager (14) in NWSL history.

The Thorns are now undefeated (2W, 2D) in their last four road matches at Chicago.

The Thorns are undefeated in their last three road contests (1W, 2D).

Portland is unbeaten in seven of its last eight meetings against Chicago (5W-1L-2D).

Moultrie's goal was Portland's first direct free kick goal of 2025. UP NEXT: The Thorns are back home at Providence Park on Saturday, September 20 for its Hispanic Heritage Celebration, presented by Coca Cola, and will host San Diego Wave FC as it continues it 2025 NWSL Playoff push. Tickets can be purchased at thorns.com/tickets and kickoff on ION is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

POR - Olivia Moultrie 12': From an outside-the-box direct free kick, Moultrie shot the ball perfectly into the top left corner.

CHI - Bea Franklin (Ally Schlegel) 44': With her back to goal, Franklin would find the ball at her feet after a Schlegel header then spun her body to slot the ball into the net.

SECOND HALF

N/A

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes, Jayden Perry, Isabella Obaze (Sam Hiatt 23'), Mallie McKenzie, Sam Coffey-C, Olivia Moultrie, Jessie Fleming (Mimi Alidou 86'), Reilyn Turner, Julie Dufour (Hina Sugita 59'), Pietra Tordin (Alexa Spaanstra 86')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Daiane, Kaitlyn Torpey, Laila Harbert, Deyna Castellanos

Chicago Stars (4-3-1-2): Alyssa Naeher-C, Taylor Malham, Sam Staab, Kathrin Hendrich, Camryn Biegalski (Samantha Cary 82'), Julia Grosso, Maitane Lopez (Manaka Hayashi 61'), Bea Franklin, Ally Schlegel, Ludmila, Jameese Joseph (Nádia Gomes 82')

Subs not used: Mackenzie Wood, Ava Cook, Meg Boade, Leilanni Nesbeth, Micayla Johnson, Hannah Anderson

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Jessie Fleming (Yellow) 45+6'

CHI: Bea Franklin (Yellow) 67'

MATCH STATS

POR | CHI

Goals: 1|1

Assists: 0|1

Possession: 49|51

Shots: 16|10

Shots on Target: 4|4

Saves: 3|3

Tackles: 14|14

Tackles Won: 7|9

Interceptions: 4|9

Fouls: 14|14

Offsides: 0|1

Corner Kicks: 6|8







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.