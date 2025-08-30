Portland Thorns Fall, 0-2, to Utah Royals

Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns fell 0-2 to the Utah Royals on Friday evening at Providence Park.

Right out the gate, the Thorns were knocking on Utah's door in search of the opening goal, but it would be Royals forward Paige Monaghan who would strike first to give the visitors the lead.

After the halftime break, Portland continued threatening the opposing goal and creating opportunities in the final third to search for the equalizer, but Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn was stubborn in net to keep the Thorns out.

Heading into the final minutes of the match, Utah's KK Ream doubled the lead for the Royals and put the Thorns in a more challenging position to pull a result out of.

Despite Thorns forward Julie Dufour scoring her first NWSL goal in second half stoppage time to get one back for Portland, the Royals would hold on to the lead and pick up the three points.

Portland will now need to focus on rest and recovery as they prepare for a quick turnaround road trip at Racing Louisville FC.

ATTENDANCE: 16,066

TEAM NOTES

In tonight's match, midfielder Olivia Moultrie became the youngest player in NWSL history to reach 5,000 regular season minutes played.

Head Coach Rob Gale will miss the road match at Racing Louisville FC on yellow card accumulation suspension. UP NEXT: The Thorns hit the road to face off against Racing Louisville FC on Friday, September 5. Kickoff on Prime Video is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

UTA - Paige Monaghan (Claudia Zornoza) 22': Controlling a deep cross from Zornoza, Monaghan ran the ball into the box and struck the ball into the bottom right corner.

SECOND HALF

UTA - KK Ream 86': Following a double save effort from Portland keeper Mackenzie Arnold, Ream would come in for the rebound and slotted the ball into the net.

POR - Julie Dufour 90+7': Dufour would volley a deflected cross into the bottom right corner.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-2-1-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Reyna Reyes, Jayden Perry (Julie Dufour 79'), Sam Hiatt, Isabella Obaze (Mallie McKenzie 67'), Hina Sugita, Olivia Moultrie, Sam Coffey, Reilyn Turner (Pietra Tordin 67'), Deyna Castellanos, Mimi Alidou (Jessie Fleming 57')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Morgan Messner, Kaitlyn Torpey, Naomi Powell, Alexa Spaanstra

Utah Royals (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn, Nuria Rábano, Kaleigh Riehl, Kate Del Fava, Janni Thomsen, Dana Foederer (Aria Nagai 60'), Claudia Zornoza (Ana Tejada 80'), Brecken Mozingo (Cloe Lacasse 45'), Mina Tanaka, Paige Monaghan (KK Ream 81'), Aisha Solórzano (Bianca St-Georges 72')

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Madison Pogarch, Mikayla Cluff, Abby Boyan

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Reilyn Turner (Yellow) 52', Hina Sugita (Yellow) 68', Rob Gale (Yellow) 70'

UTA: Bianca St-Georges (Yellow) 75', Paige Monaghan (Yellow) 79'

MATCH STATS

POR | UTA

Goals: 1|2

Assists: 0|1

Possession: 47.3|52.7

Shots: 22|11

Shots on Target: 12|4

Saves: 11|2

Tackles: 18|16

Tackles Won: 11|13

Interceptions: 9|10

Fouls: 18|18

Offsides: 0|6

