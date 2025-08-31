Courage fall to league-leading Kansas City
Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
KANSAS CITY Mo. - The North Carolina Courage fell on the road against the league-leading Kansas City Current, 2-0, Saturday night at CPKC Stadium.
With the loss, the Courage fall to 5W-7L-6D on the season and remain in ninth place in the league standings.
Izzy Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 31', finding the back of the net with a shot from distance after a corner kick. Lo'eau LaBonta doubled the host's lead in the 42' from the penalty spot.
Match Notes:
Kaleigh Kurtz tied Sam Staab's NWSL record of 106 consecutive regular season starts with her start on Saturday. Kurtz already holds the league record for consecutive regular season minutes played.
Payton Linnehan made her NC Courage debut, subbing into the match in the 83'. The Courage acquired Linnehan in a trade with the Portland Thorns.
Up Next:
The Courage return home to First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to face the Utah Royals on Saturday, September 6, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here.
NCC (3-4-2-1): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Malia Berkely (Cortnee Vine - 74'); Tyler Lussi (Payton Linnehan - 83'), Dani Weatherholt (Jaedyn Shaw - 46'), Riley Jackson, Ryan Williams; Ashley Sanchez (Shinomi Koyama - 74'), Manaka Matsukubo; Brianna Pinto (Hannah Betfort - 74')
Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Talia Staude, Meredith Speck, Aline Gomes
KC (4-2-3-1): Lorena; Izzy Rodriguez, Kayla Sharples, Hailie Mace, Ellie Wheeler; Claire Hutton (Rocky Rodriguez - 77'), Lo'eau LaBonta ©; Temwa Chawinga (Mary Long - 77'), Allyson Sentnor (Elizabeth Ball - 86'), Michelle Cooper (Nichelle Prince - 81'); Debinha (Bia Zaneratto - 86')
Subs Not Used: Regan Steigleder, Haley Hopkins, Bayley Feist, Laurel Ivory
Score:
NCC: 0
KC: 2
Goals:
NCC: -
KC: I. Rodriguez - 31', L. LaBonta - 42' (PK)
Cautions:
NCC: -
KC: A. Sentnor - 44', L. LaBonta - 71'
Ejections:
NCC: -
KC: -
Venue (Location): CPKC Stadium (Kansas City, Mo.)
Images from this story
|
Tyler Lussi of the North Carolina Courage
(NWSL LLC)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 30, 2025
- Kansas City Current Remains Unbeaten at CPKC Stadium with 2-0 Win Over North Carolina Courage - Kansas City Current
- Courage fall to league-leading Kansas City - North Carolina Courage
- Kansas City Current Becomes First Team to Clinch Spot in 2025 NWSL Playoffs - Kansas City Current
- Bay FC Head South for Labor Day Matchup with In-State Rival Angel City FC - Bay FC
- Second-Place Spirit Returns Home for Sunday Afternoon Meeting with Chicago Stars FC - Washington Spirit
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Kansas City Current - North Carolina Courage
- Mandy McGlynn Goalkeeping Heroics on Full Display as 16-Year Old KK Ream Makes History - Utah Royals FC
- NC Courage Acquire Forward Payton Linnehan from Portland Thorns - North Carolina Courage
- Concacaf W Champions Cup 101: What to Know - Orlando Pride
- Portland Thorns Fall, 0-2, to Utah Royals - Portland Thorns FC
- San Diego Wave FC Earns Shutout Against Seattle Reign FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Royals Claim Second Win of 2025 as 16-Year-Old KK Ream Nets Game-Winner - Utah Royals FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Courage fall to league-leading Kansas City
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Kansas City Current
- NC Courage Acquire Forward Payton Linnehan from Portland Thorns
- NC Courage Loan Defender Brooklyn Courtnall to Bay FC Through End of 2025
- NC Courage, Feli Rauch Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027