Kansas City Current Becomes First Team to Clinch Spot in 2025 NWSL Playoffs

Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - Following its 2-0 win over the North Carolina Courage on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at CPKC Stadium, the Kansas City Current officially became the first National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team this year to clinch a spot in the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, presented by Google Pixel.

Kansas City equaled Orlando's record-setting performance from last year for the fastest team to secure a playoff berth with eight regular season games remaining. The Current has collected 46 points behind a 15-2-1 record through Week 18 of the regular season, 15 points ahead of the next closest team (as of Aug. 30).

This marks the KC Current's third playoff appearance in franchise history, having now done so in back-to-back seasons. The team locked in the fourth seed in the 2024 NWSL Playoffs and hosted No. 5-seed North Carolina in the first home playoff match in both Current and CPKC Stadium history on Nov. 9, 2024, resulting in a 1-0 win over the Courage. Kansas City's 2024 season ended in the semifinals vs. the Orlando Pride.

The club's first postseason berth was in 2022 as the fifth seed with its inaugural playoff victory coming on Oct. 16, 2022, after a 2-1 win over the No. 4-seed Houston Dash in the quarterfinals. The Current took down top-seed OL Reign (now known as Seattle Reign FC) in the semifinal to book a spot in the championship match where they ultimately concluded their historic season with a 2-0 loss to second-seeded Portland Thorns.

2025 NWSL Playoff seeding will be announced at the conclusion of the regular season. This year's NWSL Championship, presented by Google Pixel, will take place on Nov. 22 at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.