San Diego Wave FC Earns Shutout Against Seattle Reign FC

Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC's Kristen McNabb

Seattle, WA - San Diego Wave FC (8-4-6, 30 points) played to a scoreless draw against Seattle Reign FC (7-5-6, 27 points) at Lumen Field on Friday night. Kailen Sheridan made an early highlight save, and despite controlling 64% possession and creating multiple second-half chances, the Wave were unable to find a breakthrough. With the result, San Diego extended its unbeaten road streak to seven matches, a new Club record.

Seattle tested the Wave defense early in the 8th minute when Madison Curry fired a shot from distance, but Sheridan reacted quickly with a one-handed save to tip the ball over the crossbar.

San Diego's best chances came after in the second half, as the visitors continued to apply pressure. In the 69th minute, Kenza Dali played a ball over the top to Makenzy Robbe, who settled and laid it off to Hanna Lundkvist. The Swedish international near post cross found Gia Corley in stride, but her first-time effort was parried away by Seattle goalkeeper Claudia Dickey.

Just minutes later, Kristen McNabb sent a ball over the Seattle backline with a perfectly weighted ball to Robbe. Robbe took a clean touch to her left foot and fired a shot on frame, but Dickey once again was able to make the save.

Sheridan made five saves on the night, while earning her fifth shutout of the season.

Next Match: San Diego Wave FC returns to home to host the Houston Dash on September 7, presented by Alaska Airlines, in a night that will celebrate Alex Morgan and the retirement of her iconic No. 13 jersey. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. PT. Tickets for the match are available for purchase here and information about the activations for fans can be found here.

Notes:

San Diego extended its unbeaten road streak to seven matches, the longest in Club history.

Midfielder Laurina Fazer earned her first career start for San Diego in tonight's match.

Forward Makenzy Robbe earned her first start of the season.

Defender Kristen McNabb made her 150th NWSL appearance. She is the 46th player in league history to reach the milestone. Scoring Summary:

N/A

Misconduct Summary:

SEA - Menti (Caution) 38'

SD - McNabb (Caution) 60'

SD - Jonas Eidevall (Caution) 90+2'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Armstrong, D Wesley, D McNabb, D Lundkvist, M Ascanio (Leon HT), M Dali, M Fazer (McCaskill HT), F Corley, F Robbe (Barcenas 74'), F Cascarino

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Morroni, D McMahon, M Dudinha, M Fusco, F Carusa

Seattle Reign FC: GK Dickey, D Curry (Dahlien 71'), D Barnes ©, D McClernon, D Bugg, D Huerta, M Menti, M Meza, M Fishlock (Mondésir 81'), M Adames (Fishel 89'), F Huitema

Subs not used: GK Prohaska, D Mason, M James-Turner, M McCammon, M Ji, F Crnogorcevic

Stats Summary: SEA / SD

Shots: 12 / 10

Shots on Target: 5 / 3

Corners: 2 / 6

Fouls: 6 / 9

Offsides: 1 / 2

Saves: 4 / 5

Possession: 36% / 64% 

