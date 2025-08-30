Concacaf W Champions Cup 101: What to Know

Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Ahead of the upcoming 2025/26 Concacaf W Champions Cup for the Orlando Pride, here is all you need to know about the international competition Ã¢Â¬â¡Ã¯Â¸Â

What is the Concacaf W Champions Cup?

The Concacaf W Champions Cup is an international competition featuring the top female clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

The top teams from around the continent qualify for the international tournament by winning their domestic leagues and cup competitions or via regional qualifying competitions like the Concacaf League.

Following the inaugural edition of the tournament last year, the 10 best clubs in the region were placed into two pots of five, with each team facing off against four opponents.

The winner of the tournament will be crowned as the best club in the region and also secure a ticket to the 2027 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

How does the tournament work?

The 2024/25 Concacaf W Champions Cup begins with four Group Stage matches, two home and two away. After being drawn into Group A, the Orlando Pride will play Mexican sides Club América Femenil and C.F. Pachuca Femenil, as well as LD Alajuelense of the Costa Rican Women's Premier Division and Chorrillo FC of Panama's La Primera División Femenina.

The first match will be Tuesday, Sept. 2 (7 p.m. ET), against LD Alajuelense at Inter&Co Stadium. Following that, the Pride will travel to Panama on Tuesday, Sept. 16 (8 p.m. ET), to play against Chorrillo FC. Then the team will head to Mexico to play on Tuesday, Sept. 30 (9 p.m. ET) against Club América Femenil and finally return home on Wednesday, Oct. 15 (8 p.m. ET) to host C.F. Pachuca Femenil.

At the conclusion of group stage play, the top two clubs from groups A and B will progress to a single-elimination semifinal stage. The winner of each will advance to the final, while the remaining two sides will face off in a third-place match.

Group Stage Match 1

Tuesday, September 2, 2025

7:00 PM - Orlando Pride vs LD Alajuelense

Tickets: Click Here

Watch on Paramount+

Group Stage Match 2

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

8:00 PM - Chorillo FC vs Orlando Pride

Watch on Paramount+

Group Stage Match 3

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

9:00 PM - Club América Femenil vs Orlando Pride

Watch on Paramount+

Group Stage Match 4

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

8:00 PM - Orlando Pride vs CF Pachuca Femenil

Tickets: Click Here

Watch on Paramount+







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.