Bay FC Head South for Labor Day Matchup with In-State Rival Angel City FC

Published on August 30, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC heads south to Los Angeles for the first time this season taking on in-state rival Angel City FC in a Labor Day matchup. It's the third scheduled meeting between the two sides this season, set for a 6 p.m. PT kickoff from BMO stadium and broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Lisa Carlin and Darian Jenkins and NBC Sports Bay Area with Josh Appel and Kacey White.

It's always a close and spirited contest between the two sides, who last faced off in exhibition action July 19 and in league play May 17. The trip south marks Bay FC's first contest in Los Angeles since it's the club's inaugural match March 17, 2024, a 1-0 win for Bay FC. Each side looks to spring back into the playoff picture with a positive result.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Racheal Kundananji: Since the start of the second half, no player in the league has been on the doorstep more frequently than Kundananji. Her 41 touches in the opponent's box ranks first in that span, and her 2.07 expected goals rating ranks third. Her score in first half stoppage time last week marked her first in league play since April 26 and could be a sign of what's to come down the stretch.

Angel City FC forward Alyssa Thompson: Thompson landed on CBS Sports NWSL Team of the Week last week with four chances created and the game-winner for her club over defending champion Orlando. With the mid-week transfers of Alanna Kennedy and Katie Zelem overseas, her role in the buildup grows down the stretch for the SoCal side, especially as she continues to show strong form.

WELCOME TO THE BAY AREA

Thursday, Bay FC announced it had acquired defender Brooklyn Courtnall on loan from North Carolina Courage. The USC product will join the club for the remainder of the 2025 season. The Canadian national is a former First Team All-American and featured at the 2022 U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica. She scored her first pro goal earlier this year in a friendly vs. Liga MX Femenil side Chivas.

BACK WHERE IT ALL STARTED

Monday marks Bay FC's first trip back to BMO Stadium since March 17, 2024, when it played its first-ever match in its history. That night, the club claimed a 1-0 win behind a first half tally by Asisat Oshoala and strong performance on the backline to record a clean sheet.

Additionally, four Bay FC players have ties to the greater Los Angeles region. Forward Penelope Hocking hails from nearby Anaheim, playing youth soccer in the region before moving on to USC. Abby Dahlkemper and Caprice Dydasco are each UCLA products, winning a national championship in Westwood prior to starting their pro careers. New acquisition Brooklyn Courtnall was born and raised in Los Angeles before attending USC, where she was teammates with Hocking her freshman season.

SET TO STAY

Last Friday, Aug. 22, Bay FC bolstered its defensive unit with the acquisition of defender Sydney Collins from the North Carolina Courage. Wednesday, the club announced it had signed Collins to a new two-year contract through 2027 with team option for 2028, keeping her in the Bay Area for the future. Collins was available off the bench last week as Bay FC took on Washington Spirit at Oracle Park.

OPPONENT REPORT

Angel City will welcome Bay FC well rested, having last taken the pitch Aug. 21, a full 11 days of rest. The club bested defending champion Orlando Pride that evening behind a late winner by Alyssa Thompson, its first victory since May 9. The result also represented the club's second consecutive clean sheet. They'll enter Monday's contest on a 185 minute shutout streak dating back almost a month to its SoCal derby with San Diego Aug. 9.

The club has made a few roster moves in recent weeks and showcases a bit different roster from the last meeting with Bay FC. Since the two clubs last met July 19, Angel City transferred midfielders Alanna Kennedy and Katie Zelem to Women's Super League side London City Lionesses, forward Julie Dulfor to Portland Thorns FC, and defender Sara Doorsoun came on from Germany at the end of July. Defender Ali Riley was activated off the season-ending injury list earlier this month, further bolstering the club's backline.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - LA v BAY

Bay FC is unbeaten in regular season play vs. Angel City, going a perfect 3-0 since last season and also played to a draw July 19 in friendly action. The club's last league matchup May 17 at PayPal Park ended in a 2-0 victory for Bay FC as Penelope Hocking opened the scoring early and Caroline Conti doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the first half. In league play, Bay FC has never conceded a goal to Angel City, posting a clean sheet each time the two sides have lined up.

July's friendly contest ended in a 1-1 draw at PayPal Park. After a first half goal, Angel City took a one-goal advantage into the break, but Bay FC answered just before the hour mark with a goal of its own. The 1-1 scoreline would hold until the final whistle, and each side opened its slate of summer friendlies with a draw.

WHERE TO WATCH

Three locations around the Bay Area will serve as viewing locations for the match. Fans can take in the action on CBS Sports Network or NBC Sports Bay Area alongside supporter group Bridge Brigade from Jack's in San Jose or Morgan's Territory Brewing in Pleasant Hill, or at Taplands in Santa Clara.

Taplands, 1171 Homestead Rd., Santa Clara, (family friendly)

Jack's, 167 E Taylor St., San Jose (Bridge Brigade hosted; 21+)

Morgan Territory Brewing, 40 Crescent Dr Suite A, Pleasant Hill (Bridge Brigade hosted; family friendly)







