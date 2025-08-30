Mandy McGlynn Goalkeeping Heroics on Full Display as 16-Year Old KK Ream Makes History

The passionate and supportive fans of Portland have turned Providence Park into a fortress, playing a key role in the Thorns' impressive 5-1-3 home record. However, their most recent match ended in a 0-2 defeat at the hands of league leaders Kansas City Current FC. On the flip side, the Utah Royals came into the match on a two-game unbeaten streak, during which the team has kept back-to-back clean sheets. The big question heading into the match was whether Portland could bounce back from their recent loss or Utah could replicate another late season surge as the club did the previous season?

Portland came out firing on all cylinders, eager to pry open the Utah defense with two dangerous chances in the opening two minutes. Reilyn Turner came out swinging, leading a promising drive and getting the better of Utah defender Kate Del Fava one-on-one. Turner's shot forced goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn to step out to the shot and ultimately concede a corner kick. From the ensuing corner, the second ball floated across the box before rebounding outside the penalty box, where Reyna Reyes seized the opportunity, taking a powerful long-range shot through a sea of bodies, forcing McGlynn into a brilliant blind diving save.

Moments later, McGlynn showcased her shot-stopping ability once again. A long ball lifted over the Utah defenders gave Mini Alidou the chance to strike a first-time half-volley. However, the USWNT goalkeeper reacted quickly, forming an impenetrable wall in front of the goal, denying the attacker any opportunity.

Late into the first half, Portland's Deyna Castellanos had a great chance to equalize, facing McGlynn in a wide open one-on-one opportunity. The attacker unleashed a powerful strike destined for the roof of the net, but Utah's goalkeeper's incredible position allowed her to make a straightforward save.

Starting the second half as she did the first, Turner once again found herself in a pocket of space, where Portland's leading goal scorer unleashed a strike that curved toward the top corner. McGlynn dove to her left to get a strong hand to the ball and just pushed it over the crossbar.

McGlynn forced into action again as Moultrie created a scoring opportunity for herself, firing the ball toward goal. The Royals goalkeeper quickly stuck out her arm to deflect the ball over the crossbar, making another terrific save.

After earning her first ever call up to the USWNT senior squad late last year, McGlynn has been a standout in the NWSL, with a league leading 70 saves. The 11 saves made by McGlynn tonight was a career high and put her just one shy of tying the NWSL single-game save record, currently held by Alyssa Naeher with 12.

KK Ream Scores Game Winner and Makes History by Becoming the Youngest Goal Scorer in NWSL History

Utah Royals led 1-0 late in the game as Bianca St-Georges drove into the penalty box and fired a strike which forced a crucial save by the Portland goalkeeper. The ball ricocheted perfectly into the path of Mina Tanaka to take a second shot. However, Thorns' goalkeeper Arnold made a quick recovery just in time to use her feet to block the Japanese international. Following up on the rebound, KK Ream fired the ball off the post before it spun into the back of the net giving the Royals the necessary insurance goal.

Ream made her first NWSL appearance for the Utah Royals back on March 22nd against Bay FC and became the youngest NWSL player to make her first professional start on May 3rd against NC Courage FC. The young Utah native has continued to make history by becoming the youngest NWSL goalscorer at age 16 years and 53 days.

"Coming into the NWSL, I have a lot of players on my team that I can learn from, there's a lot of leaders who can help me grow," Ream on how being a professional at such a young age and how the Royals have helped her career thus far.

"KK is definitely a player who we want to develop further. Today we made the agreement that she has to get minutes and prove what she is worth," head coach Jimmy Coenraets spoke about what led to his decision to bring Ream in late in the game.

The Utah Royals face off against the North Carolina Courage next on September 6th at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT and will be available on ION.







