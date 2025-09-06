Portland Thorns Transfer Carissa Boeckmann to Benfica

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that midfielder Carissa Boeckmann has transferred to Portuguese side Benfica for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Joining the Thorns during the 2025 preseason, Boeckmann registered her first career assist in Portland's 3-0 victory against Club América in the Concacaf W Champions Cup and made appearances in friendlies against Urawa Red Diamonds and Seattle Reign.

The Thorns thank Boeckmann for her contributions and wish her the best in her new venture with Benfica.







