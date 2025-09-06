Gotham FC Hosts Angel City in Key Battle of the Coasts Clash

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Holding a one-point edge in eighth place, the final playoff position, Gotham FC will look to extend its advantage over ninth-place Angel City FC when the clubs meet in a battle of the coasts Sunday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. ET, with coverage on ESPN and streaming on ESPN+.

Gotham FC (6-6-6, 24 points) moved into sole possession of eighth place following a Week 18 victory over the Orlando Pride. Gotham has just one loss in its last nine matches across all competitions and is unbeaten in its last four, with three wins and one draw.

In its most recent league outing, Gotham earned a 2-0 road win over Orlando behind first-half goals from forward Esther González and midfielder Jaelin Howell. Howell's strike, her second career regular-season goal, was a highlight-reel finish.

Angel City (6-7-5, 23 points) enters the match unbeaten in its last four regular-season contests, including consecutive wins against Orlando and Bay FC. City earned a 2-1 victory at home over Bay in its most recent match, with rookie Riley Tiernan opening the scoring before new signing Maiara Niehues netted the game-winner in the second half.

Gotham has dominated the series since Angel City joined the NWSL in 2022, posting a 6-1-1 record against the California club. Gotham is on a four-match winning streak in all competitions against Angel City, including a 4-0 rout earlier this season.

Following Sunday's match, Gotham heads west for a road trip beginning Sept. 12 against the San Diego Wave at Snapdragon Stadium.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has the chance to record five consecutive wins against a single opponent across all competitions for the first time since the NWSL's inception in 2013.

Eleven of Gotham's last 14 regular-season goals have come in the first half, including both in the club's recent win over Orlando.

Ten of Esther González's league-leading 12 goals this season have been scored before halftime. She is the third player in NWSL history to record 10 first-half goals in a single season, joining Sam Kerr (12) and Lynn Biyendolo (10) in 2019.

Gotham has scored two goals in three of its last four matches across all competitions while conceding just once in that span.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.