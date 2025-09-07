Utah Royals FC and Midfielder Mikayla Cluff Agree to Mutual Contract Termination

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announces the mutual termination of contract with midfielder Mikayla Cluff, allowing the midfielder to pursue other opportunities.

A native of Kaysville, Utah, Cluff returned to her home state as part of a trade from the Orlando Pride in 2023 as the team set to return to the NWSL in its expansion in its second era along with Bay FC, the trade marked her as the first ever signing for URFC in the second era.

In her two seasons in the NWSL prior to the trade, Cluff made 51 appearances across all competitions as a member of the Pride, totalling four goals and one assist. Selected 14th overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft, she scored her first professional goal in May 2022, a game winner against the North Carolina Courage. She went on to score two more goals during the 2023 season.

Cluff previously starred at Brigham Young University. One of the most decorated players in BYU history, she started all but two games during her collegiate career and helped lead the Cougars to the 2021 NCAA Championship match. Cluff was a three-time WCC Player of the Year, the 2021 WCC Offensive Player of the Year, and a finalist for the prestigious 2021 Hermann Trophy.

During her time with the Royalty, Cluff played a key role in the club's foundational season, bringing veteran leadership and high-level experience to a young roster. She made six starts and consistently provided composure and quality in the midfield, helping to establish the team's identity in its return to the NWSL.

Utah Royals return home for a two game home stand after three weeks on the road, first to take on the Houston Dash on Sunday September, 14th. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. MT. Then URFC will host 7th ranked Racing Louisville on Friday September 19th, kickoff for this match is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT.







