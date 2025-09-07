Houston Dash Postseason Quest Continues in San Diego on Sunday

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash visit Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 7 to face San Diego Wave FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the match live on ESPN in English or ESPN Deportes in Spanish. The Dash currently sit four points behind the eighth and final playoff spot with eight matches to play in the regular season. Five of those matches, including Sunday's game in San Diego, will be against teams currently in a playoff position.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. San Diego Wave FC

WHEN:

Sunday, Sept. 7 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

ESPN: Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson

ESPN Deportes: Cristina Alexander and Natalia Astrain

The team enters the weekend unbeaten in their last five matches and looks to extend a strong run of form since league play resumed on Aug. 2. The team has posted a 2-0-3 (WLD) record in this stretch and a positive result on Sunday would lead to the team's third ever six-game unbeaten streak. The Dash first reached that mark during the 2017 season and again in 2022. A strong second half outing has fueled this stretch and that was evident in Houston's 1-1 draw with Racing Louisville FC last week following a goal from forward Evelina Duljan in stoppage time.

Houston close this three-game road trip on Sunday, Sept. 14 as they face Utah Royals FC in Salt Lake City. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT and fans can follow the action on NWSL+ or Paramount +. The team returns to Shell Energy Stadium to celebrate Noche Latina on Friday, Sept. 19 when they host Chicago Stars FC. Tickets for that match and all Dash matches are available at HoustonDash.com.







