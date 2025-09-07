Utah Royals Grab Late Equalizer to Draw, 1-1, Against North Carolina Courage

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Cary, North Carolina - Utah Royals FC (2-11-6, 12 points, 13th NWSL) end its three game away trip with a 1-1 draw against the North Carolina Courage (5-7-7, 22 points, 10th NWSL).

URFC head coach Jimmy Coenraets made two changes from last Friday's win 2-1 against the Portland Thorns. Midfielder Dana Foederer was replaced by Ana Tejada, who returned to the starting line up for the first time since June 21st against Seattle Reign. Former Arsenal winger and Canadian international Cloé Lacasse made her long awaited first start of the 2025 NWSL season in place of Utah native Brecken Mozingo.

Early chances from long shots tested USWNT goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn. The best moment for North Carolina fell to Ashley Sanchez, who had a one-on-one scoring chance denied by McGlynn.

The Royals' best chance in the half came from a long range effort from Claudia Zornoza. The Courage goalkeeper spilled the shot into the path of captain Paige Monaghan, whose tap-in was heroically blocked by a North Carolina defender, keeping the score level at 0-0.

Near the end of the first half, Zornoza clipped the ball up toward Lacasse to take a one time shot. Marisa Jordan stretched out to get a last touch push the ball away from the far post.

The Royals started the second half on the front foot, with an early opportunity falling to Lacasse. She cut inside before unleashing a shot that was curving toward the far post that was deflected out for a corner. From the ensuing corner, the ball ricocheted around the box before dropping in front of Mina Tanaka who attempted a first-time finish with the outside of her foot which went just wide.

Tanaka opened her body up after a half turn to unleash a quick low shot but Jordan was equal to the shot. From the ensuing corner, the ball rebounded off the goal post by Kate Del Fava. Chaos followed as Brianna Pinto attempted multiple clearances, ultimately lifting the ball into Tanaka's midsection and over the goal line. The goal was disallowed due to a handball by Tanaka before the ball crossed the line.

North Carolina earned a late penalty kick as the ball was whipped into the penalty area where Matsukubo collided into Kaleigh Riehl earning the foul. Jaedyn Shaw converted the penalty kick off of the crossbar and into the back of the net net.

Mozingo whipped in a corner kick in the 93rd minute to the backpost, where Del Fava was waiting to head the ball off the post for a second time. The ball rebounded back to the Utah defender who flicked the ball forward to Monaghan, who fired the ball into the roof of the net to score her second in as many games.

The Utah Royals will look to extend its four-game unbeaten run when it faces Houston Dash on September 14th at America First Field. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. MT and will stream on NWSL+/Paramount+.

NC 1: 1 UTA

North Carolina Courage: Jaedyn Shaw (unassisted) 89': Shaw converted the penalty kick by nicking the crossbar before flowing down to give North Carolina the lead.

Utah Royals: Paige Monaghan (Kate Del Fava) 90+4': Mozingo whipped the ball into the box where Del Fava headed it off the post. Del Fava pushed the ball toward the goal to Monaghan, who fired the ball into the roof of the net for the equalizer.

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals FC (4-2-3-1): Mandy McGlynn; Janni Thomsen (Imani Dorsey 64'), Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Nuria Rábano (Madison Pogarch 84'); Paige Monaghan ©, Claudia Zornoza, Ana Tejada (Dana Foederer 78'), Mina Tanaka, Cloé Lacasse (Brecken Mozingo 64'); Aisha Solórzano (Bianca St-Georges 78')

Subs not used: Mia Justus, Lauran Flynn, Brecken Mozingo, KK Ream, Aria Nagai

Head Coach: Jimmy Coenraets

North Carolina Courage (4-3-3): Marisa Jordan; Ryan Williams, Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Maycee Bell (Malia Berkely 46'), Tyler Lussi (Natalia Staude 46'); Shinomi Koyama (Dani Weatherholt 78'), Manaka Matsukubo, Jaedyn Shaw; Cortnee Vine (Payton Linnehan 66'), Brianna Pinto (Aline Gomes Amaro 79'), Ashley Sanchez

Subs not used: Casey Murphy, Meredith Speck, Heather Macnab, Hannah Betfort,

Head Coach: Nathan Thackeray

Stats Summary: NC / UTA

Possession: 53.8 / 42.6

Shots: 14 / 23

Shots on Goal: 6 / 5

Corner Kicks: 1 / 10

Fouls: 9 / 12

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

NC: Jaedyn Shaw (Yellow Card - 21')

UTA: Kaleigh Riehl (Yellow Card - 87')







