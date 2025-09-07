Seattle Reign FC Signs Midfielder Mikayla Cluff

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced the signing of midfielder Mikayla Cluff through the 2025 season. Cluff joins the club immediately and is expected to be available for selection when Reign FC faces the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on September 7 (1:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).

"We're excited to welcome Mikayla to the Reign," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "She's a talented midfielder with a strong work ethic and valuable NWSL experience. We believe her qualities will complement our group right away."

A native of Utah, Cluff signs with Reign FC after spending the past season and a half with the Royals. In 2025, she appeared in seven matches, including one start. Last year, Cluff featured in 11 matches with five starts for the expansion side.

The 26-year-old was acquired by Utah in a trade from the Orlando Pride at the end of the 2023 season. Originally drafted 14th overall by Orlando in the 2021 NWSL Draft, Cluff elected to complete her eligibility at Brigham Young University before officially signing with the Pride in 2022. During her two seasons in Orlando, Cluff made 40 appearances (25 starts), tallying four goals and one assist. In 2023, the midfielder ranked second on the team in tackles won (38) and third in duels won (113).

Across her NWSL career, the fourth-year midfielder has totaled 58 appearances (31 starts), with four goals, one assist, 238 duels won and 71 tackles won.

At BYU, Cluff appeared in 93 games from 2017-2021, starting all but two. She tallied 53 goals and 39 assists across her collegiate career while also helping lead the Cougars to the 2021 National Championship. Cluff was a four-time All-American, three-time West Coast Conference Offensive Player of the Year and a three-time First Team All-Region honoree. She was also a three-time semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy, the highest individual award in college soccer.







