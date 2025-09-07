Courage Draw Royals In Rain-Soaked Draw
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, NC - The North Carolina Courage drew the Utah Royals, 1-1, in a rain-soaked match Saturday evening at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
With the draw, the Courage are now 5W-7L-7D on the season.
Jaedyn Shaw gave the Courage a late lead with a penalty kick in the 89', converting from the spot after Manaka Matsukubo drew the foul.
Utah responded in the 4' of stoppage with Paige Monaghan knocking home a second-chance effort off a corner kick.
Marisa Jordan got the start in net, her first in the NWSL regular season. The former Purdue Boilermaker made four saves
Match Notes:
The match was delayed in the 40' due to inclement weather at 8:09 p.m. ET. The match resumed at 8:52 p.m. ET.
Marisa Jordan made her first NWSL regular season appearance, making four saves.
Up Next:
The Courage remain at home to take on Angel City in a primetime matchup on CBS. The match is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13.
NCC (4-2-3-1): Marisa Jordan; Tyler Lussi (Talia Staude - 46'), Maycee Bell (Malia Berkely - 46'), Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama (Dani Weatherholt - 78'), Jaedyn Shaw; Cortnee Vine (Payton Linnehan - 66'), Manaka Matsukubo, Ashley Sanchez; Brianna Pinto (Aline Gomes - 78')
Subs Not Used: Casey Murphy, Meredith Speck, Heather MacNab, Hannah Betfort
UTA (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Nuria Rabano (Madison Pogarch - 84'), Janni Thomsen (Imani Dorsey - 64'); Claudia Zornoza, Ana Tejada (Dana Foederer - 78'), Cloe Lacasse (Brecken Mozingo - 64'); Paige Monaghan ©, Aisha Solorzano (Bianca St-Georges - 78'), Mina Tanaka
Subs Not Used: Mia Justus, Aria Nagai, KK Ream, Lauren Flynn
Score:
NCC: 1
UTA: 1
Goals:
NCC: J. Shaw - 89' (PK)
UTA: P. Monaghan - 90' +4' (K. Del Fava)
Cautions:
NCC: J. Shaw - 22'
UTA: P. Monaghan - 87'
Ejections:
NCC: -
UTA: -
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 6,358
