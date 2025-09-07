Courage Draw Royals In Rain-Soaked Draw

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Jaedyn Shaw of the North Carolina Courage

(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier) Jaedyn Shaw of the North Carolina Courage(North Carolina Courage, Credit: Lewis Gettier)

CARY, NC - The North Carolina Courage drew the Utah Royals, 1-1, in a rain-soaked match Saturday evening at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

With the draw, the Courage are now 5W-7L-7D on the season.

Jaedyn Shaw gave the Courage a late lead with a penalty kick in the 89', converting from the spot after Manaka Matsukubo drew the foul.

Utah responded in the 4' of stoppage with Paige Monaghan knocking home a second-chance effort off a corner kick.

Marisa Jordan got the start in net, her first in the NWSL regular season. The former Purdue Boilermaker made four saves

Match Notes:

The match was delayed in the 40' due to inclement weather at 8:09 p.m. ET. The match resumed at 8:52 p.m. ET.

Marisa Jordan made her first NWSL regular season appearance, making four saves.

Up Next:

The Courage remain at home to take on Angel City in a primetime matchup on CBS. The match is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 13.

NCC (4-2-3-1): Marisa Jordan; Tyler Lussi (Talia Staude - 46'), Maycee Bell (Malia Berkely - 46'), Kaleigh Kurtz ©, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama (Dani Weatherholt - 78'), Jaedyn Shaw; Cortnee Vine (Payton Linnehan - 66'), Manaka Matsukubo, Ashley Sanchez; Brianna Pinto (Aline Gomes - 78')

Subs Not Used: Casey Murphy, Meredith Speck, Heather MacNab, Hannah Betfort

UTA (4-3-3): Mandy McGlynn; Kate Del Fava, Kaleigh Riehl, Nuria Rabano (Madison Pogarch - 84'), Janni Thomsen (Imani Dorsey - 64'); Claudia Zornoza, Ana Tejada (Dana Foederer - 78'), Cloe Lacasse (Brecken Mozingo - 64'); Paige Monaghan ©, Aisha Solorzano (Bianca St-Georges - 78'), Mina Tanaka

Subs Not Used: Mia Justus, Aria Nagai, KK Ream, Lauren Flynn

Score:

NCC: 1

UTA: 1

Goals:

NCC: J. Shaw - 89' (PK)

UTA: P. Monaghan - 90' +4' (K. Del Fava)

Cautions:

NCC: J. Shaw - 22'

UTA: P. Monaghan - 87'

Ejections:

NCC: -

UTA: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 6,358

