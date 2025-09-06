Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC (1-9-8, 11 pts) head to Evanston, Illinois, to take on the Orlando Pride (8-6-4, 28 pts) in the team's first-ever match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

Where to Watch

Local Broadcast: FOX 32 Chicago

Stream: Paramount+, NWSL+

Previous Result:

CHI: Chicago tied Washington Spirit, 1-1

WAS: Orlando lost to Gotham FC, 0-2

Storylines

We Meet Again: It's been almost six months since Chicago last faced the Orlando Pride back in Week 1 of the NWSL season - a match the team would more than likely prefer to forget. However, neither team is the same as it was back in Week 1. The biggest changes include the addition of Anders Jacobson as the club's interim head coach and for Orlando, they're figuring out how to keep their repeat championship hopes alive without star player, Barbara Banda. Momentum currently is in the hands of Chicago, who have put up nine goals in the last five matches and tied every match since the resumption of the season. Orlando, on the other hand, has lost two in a row and has no wins in the last five matches. So how do the two sides match up statistically? Orlando has more wins and is fourth on the NWSL table, where Chicago only has one win and is 13th on the table, but looking at the stats, Chicago isn't that far off the Pride and even leads in some categories. In terms of goals scored, Chicago (19) has three fewer goals on the season than the Pride (22), and if you break it down by home and away, Chicago has as many home goals as the Pride has away goals (8). Orlando lead in passing accuracy (80% to 74%), but Chicago has 15 assists to the Pride's 11. Chicago also matches Orlando in shooting accuracy with 53% for both. On the other side of the ball, Chicago leads in tackles (220 to 191) and interceptions (175 to 147), but trails in successful tackle percentage (61% to 64%). Getting a win against the reigning champions won't be easy, but after the opening day loss, the Stars hope they can take advantage of the momentum they built going into Sunday.

Välkommen, Coach Jacobson: Last week, the Chicago Stars welcomed their new interim head coach, Anders Jacobson. The Swedish coach takes over the club from Ella Masar, who continues on as an assistant coach, and through the rest of the season. Jacobson was named to the coaching staff along with Martin Sjögren, who will be the club's permanent head coach starting in 2026. Jacobson started his coaching career as a youth coach in 2007, in his home country of Sweden. In 2013, Jacobson joined Sjögren at Linköping FC and helped lead the team to a run of top five finishes in the league, including an undefeated season in 2016. Jacobson and Sjögren made the move to the international stage in 2017 when they both joined the Norwegian Women's National Team, with Sjögren as head coach and Jacobson as an assistant. Following his time with Norway, Jacobson was named the head coach of Linköping FC, leading the team to qualify for the Champions League, followed by a stint with BK Häcken as the head of analysis. Jacobson coached his first match as interim head coach in the Stars' contest against the Washington Spirit last week, a match that saw the Stars make another comeback to tie the Spirit, 1-1, and earn a point on the road.

Home Sweet Home: The match at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium will be the Chicago Stars' first in their new home. Earlier this week, Stars president, Karen Leetzow, announced that the club will be moving to the facility in Evanston for the 2026 season. In this monumental move, the Chicago Stars will be more accessible to their fans, who can get to Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium by biking up the lakefront path, taking public transportation or driving with easily accessible parking on campus. The 12,000-seat stadium was built as the interim home for Northwestern football and offers an intimate viewing experience where fans can feel a part of the action from all sections throughout the stadium. In the lead up to the announcement, the Chicago Stars participated in multiple community events throughout Evanston and will continue to partner with the City of Evanston and Northwestern University to create more touch points between the club and the community and broaden the Stars' impact on the next generation. The Stars have played their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, since 2016 and prior to that played at Benedictine University in Lisle, Illinois. This new chapter for the Stars begins Sunday with this first match, but the club has so much more in store for 2026 and beyond. Stay tuned, sports fans.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.