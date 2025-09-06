Spirit Ready to Conclude Homestand in Matchup with Seattle

Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit will wrap up a three-match homestand this weekend at Audi Field, meeting Seattle Reign FC in the club's annual Kicking Women's Cancer match, presented by Inova. Kicking off at 4 p.m. EDT on Sunday afternoon, the match will be broadcast locally on MNMT while also streaming on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

The Spirit

Washington enters Sunday's match on a six-match unbeaten streak, having won three and drawn three since its last loss. The Spirit's points streak has vaulted the side up to second place on the NWSL table with eight matches left to play.

Last weekend, the Spirit drew Chicago Stars FC 1-1 at Audi Field, giving the home side a two-point cushion above third-place San Diego Wave FC. Washington's newest signing, Italian Sofia Cantore, scored her second goal in as many home matches last weekend, becoming the third player in Spirit history to score in each of her first two regular season home matches with the team.

The Spirit is currently on a two-match win streak against Seattle Reign FC, tied for its best such streak in series history. Washington has also not lost a competitive home match to Seattle since 2017 (excluding 2021's forfeit loss), holding 3-0-3 home record against the side since 2018.

In the first meeting between the sides this season in May, forward Ashley Hatch tallied the game-winning goal off an assist by fellow forward Gift Monday. The win was the Spirit's sixth across its last nine regular season matches played against Seattle, a stark contrast to the club's four wins in its first 19 tries against the Reign.

Through 18 matches this season, the Spirit is among the NWSL's best attacking sides, sitting second in the league in goals and total big chances while also being third in assists. On the defending side, however, Washington is just 7th in goals against and tied for third in saves. Look for the Spirit to focus on controlling possession and limiting Seattle attacking chances on Sunday.

Following Sunday afternoon's match, the Spirit will hit the road to face the NWSL table-leading Kansas City Current on Saturday, September 13.

The Opponent

Seattle Reign FC enters this weekend without a win since the first of August. With three draws and a loss in its last four, the Reign is currently sitting four points above the playoff line. Last weekend, Seattle held San Diego Wave FC scoreless in a 0-0 draw for the side's fifth clean sheet of the season. It was just the third time the Reign had been shut out in 2025.

Reign FC has maintained impressive away form so far in 2025. The side has lost just one road match in its last seven (3-3-1) and has not been shut out in an away match since last season.

On the attacking end, Seattle has nine different goal-scorers this season, including seven players with multiple goals. Led by second-year teenager Emeri Adames' six goals, the Reign attack has tallied 25 goals on the season. Jess Fishlock (4), Jordyn Huitema (3) and Maddie Dahlien (3) round out the top four in scoring for Seattle.

Though Seattle is fifth in the NWSL in goals this season, it resides in the bottom half of the league in other key offensive categories. Sitting tied for 13th and 13th in shots and shots on target, respectively, it has been important for the Reign attack to finish its scoring chances at a high clip. This weekend's visitors also sit 11th in rate of possession. Watch out for this Reign FC team to be able to counterattack and create chances at a moment's notice.

Following Sunday's match, Seattle will return home to host Racing Louisville FC at Lumen Field on Sunday, September 14.

All-Time Series History

The Spirit holds a 10-11-7 all-time regular season record in matches played against Seattle Reign FC with a -4 goal differential (35-39), excluding a 0-3 forfeit loss in 2021. Washington has won three straight home matches against Reign FC as well as six of its last nine against the Pacific Northwest side.







