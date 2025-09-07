Reign FC Travels to Face the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon

Published on September 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC forward Nérilia Mondésir

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC forward Nérilia Mondésir(Seattle Reign FC)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Seattle Reign FC travels to face the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on Sunday, September 7 (1:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).

Reign FC (7-5-6, 27 points) enters Sunday's match following three consecutive draws, including a scoreless battle with San Diego Wave FC on August 29 at Lumen Field. The clean sheet was anchored by goalkeeper Claudia Dickey, who tallied her fifth of the season and 11th of her career, tying for second-most in Reign history. The draw also marked Seattle's first shutout since August 1.

Washington Spirit (9-4-5, 32 points) extended their unbeaten run to six matches with a 1-1 draw against Chicago Stars FC on August 31. Forward Sofia Cantore provided the Spirit's goal, her second NWSL goal since joining the club on June 17.

Sunday's game will be the 34th all-time meeting between Reign FC and the Spirit. Seattle holds a 14-11-8 record in the series across all competitions. The clubs most recently met on May 23 at Lumen Field, where defender Shae Holmes scored her first-ever NWSL goal but Reign FC ultimately fell 2-1.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: NWSL+, Paramount+

Talent: JP Dellacamera & Jill Loyden

Local: FOX 13+

Talent: Steve Schlanger, Laura Schott & Kelyn Rowe

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.