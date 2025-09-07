Reign FC Travels to Face the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon
Published on September 6, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Seattle Reign FC travels to face the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on Sunday, September 7 (1:00 p.m. PT / FOX 13+, NWSL+, Paramount+).
Reign FC (7-5-6, 27 points) enters Sunday's match following three consecutive draws, including a scoreless battle with San Diego Wave FC on August 29 at Lumen Field. The clean sheet was anchored by goalkeeper Claudia Dickey, who tallied her fifth of the season and 11th of her career, tying for second-most in Reign history. The draw also marked Seattle's first shutout since August 1.
Washington Spirit (9-4-5, 32 points) extended their unbeaten run to six matches with a 1-1 draw against Chicago Stars FC on August 31. Forward Sofia Cantore provided the Spirit's goal, her second NWSL goal since joining the club on June 17.
Sunday's game will be the 34th all-time meeting between Reign FC and the Spirit. Seattle holds a 14-11-8 record in the series across all competitions. The clubs most recently met on May 23 at Lumen Field, where defender Shae Holmes scored her first-ever NWSL goal but Reign FC ultimately fell 2-1.
BROADCAST INFORMATION
National: NWSL+, Paramount+
Talent: JP Dellacamera & Jill Loyden
Local: FOX 13+
Talent: Steve Schlanger, Laura Schott & Kelyn Rowe
Images from this story
|
Seattle Reign FC forward Nérilia Mondésir
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 6, 2025
- Reign FC Travels to Face the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Houston Dash Postseason Quest Continues in San Diego on Sunday - Houston Dash
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Midfielder Mikayla Cluff - Seattle Reign FC
- Utah Royals FC and Midfielder Mikayla Cluff Agree to Mutual Contract Termination - Utah Royals FC
- Spirit Ready to Conclude Homestand in Matchup with Seattle - Washington Spirit
- Portland Thorns Transfer Carissa Boeckmann to Benfica - Portland Thorns FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Orlando Pride - Chicago Stars FC
- Gotham FC Hosts Angel City in Key Battle of the Coasts Clash - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Reign FC Stories
- Reign FC Travels to Face the Washington Spirit on Sunday Afternoon
- Seattle Reign FC Signs Midfielder Mikayla Cluff
- Seattle Reign FC Midfielder Jess Fishlock and Defender Sofia Huerta Named to NWSL Best XI of the Month, Presented by Amazon Prime
- Seattle Reign FC Loans Midfielder Ji So-Yun to Birmingham City
- Reign FC Falls 2-1 to Angel City FC on Sunday Night