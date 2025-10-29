Chicago Stars FC Launch Season Ticket Memberships for Club's First Season at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium

Published on October 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - After announcing a transformative move for the Chicago Stars FC, the club is now making Season Ticket Memberships available for the first season at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Beginning November 3, at Noon CT, fans can visit starsnextchapter.com to secure Season Ticket Memberships and Flex Packs for the 2026 season.

"I am very excited to kick off next season at our new home at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium," said Chicago Stars president, Karen Leetzow. "We had an incredible turnout for our match there earlier this year. In addition to our usual loyal supporters, it was fantastic to see so many young families with their children out to enjoy the beautiful game - it made the day all the more special. I invite everyone who was there September 7, and all our supporters throughout the year, to join us in Evanston in 2026 as we start a new and exciting chapter for the Chicago Stars!"

The 2026 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season will see the Chicago Stars host 15 home matches - two more than in 2025 - giving fans more opportunities to see and cheer for their favorite players. For all 15 matches, 2026 Season Ticket Members will enjoy having dedicated seats and exclusive benefits, including an annual member gift, access to the ticket exchange program, discounts on merchandise and youth camps, access to the annual Season Ticket Member event and more. 2026 Season Ticket Members will also receive a set number of complimentary ticket vouchers to bring guests to any Chicago Stars regular-season home match of their choice.

The location of Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium makes attending Chicago Stars matches easier than ever. Fans can take the Chicago Transit Authority purple line train to the Noyes stop, ride the Metra to one of the nearby stops or bike up the Lakefront path during the famed Chicago summer months. Stars Season Ticket Members looking to drive to matches can include a parking add-on to their Season Ticket Membership that offers parking in the North Garage at a discounted rate.

Chicago Stars fans that are interested in attending multiple matches next season, but are unable to commit to a full Season Ticket Membership, can purchase a Flex Pack, also starting November 3. Flex Pack purchasers receive 16 ticket vouchers to be used to attend any Chicago Stars regular-season home match, though the exact seating location would not be guaranteed as they are for Season Ticket Members. Fans who purchase a Flex Pack have priority access to parking in the North Garage, a dedicated ticket representative and will receive an invitation to the annual Season Ticket Member event.

Whether choosing a Season Ticket Membership or a Flex Pack, Chicago Stars fans will notice the club's new all-in pricing when visiting starsnextchapter.com. Fans no longer have to calculate what the price of their ticket package will be after taxes and fees. The all-in price they see online takes all of that, plus the two additional matches in the 2026 regular season, into account to make for a streamlined checkout process with no surprise charges at the end. 2026 Season Ticket Memberships start at $20 per seat per match, a total of $300 for the full season with no add-ons, while Flex Packs start at $21 per seat per match, a total of $336 for the full season.

2025 Chicago Stars Season Ticket Members are currently eligible to renew their membership for the 2026 season. Members who pay for their full Season Ticket Member package or make a 30% payment prior to November 13 can take advantage of preferred pricing, which offers a further affordable rate including for the two additional matches in 2026.

Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium is conveniently located near the heart of the city of Evanston where fans can enjoy the local shops and restaurants before or after Stars matches next season. The Chicago Stars played their first-ever match at their new home stadium Sunday, September 7, 2025, against the reigning NWSL Champion Orlando Pride. More than 10,000 fans - the highest stand-alone crowd of the season for the Stars - enjoyed a preview of the club's 2026 season at the stadium on the lakefront, while cheering the team on to a 5-2 win. The club is home to standout stars like Julia Grosso, Ludmila, Sam Staab and Mallory Swanson, plus up-and-coming stars Micayla Johnson and Jameese Joseph.

For more information, or to purchase Season Ticket Memberships or Flex Packs, fans can visit starsnextchapter.com or contact our ticketing team at chicagostarstickets@chicagostars.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from October 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.