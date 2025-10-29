NC Courage Release Standing-Room-Only Tickets for Season Finale

Published on October 29, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage today announced that all reserved seating is sold out and Standing-Room-Only (SRO) tickets are now available for the club's season finale on Sunday, November 2, when the Courage host Gotham FC at 5 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.

SRO tickets start at $35 and are available here.

This marks the second sellout of the 2025 season, the first time in club history the Courage have sold out multiple regular-season matches. Already tracking as one of the top five crowds in club history, the match could challenge the all-time attendance record of 10,434, set in October 2023.

"We've seen incredible support from Courage Country all season. It's been a year of record growth, passionate crowds, and amazing energy from our community and we can't wait to finish strong in front of a packed house as we continue our momentum into 2026," said Courage Chief Operating Officer Ralph Vuono.

The regular-season finale will also celebrate FRIENDS™ Night, Fan Appreciation Night, and the NCFC Youth Shield Award recipients, featuring special giveaways, prizes, discounts, and entertainment throughout the stadium.

The Courage remain in contention for the 2025 NWSL Playoffs, needing a win and a Racing Louisville draw or loss to secure a postseason spot. Both matches kick off simultaneously as part of NWSL Decision Day. The Courage match will air live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+, with Racing Louisville vs. Bay FC streaming on NWSL+.







