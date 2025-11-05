Gotham FC Appoints Chang Chief Revenue Officer

Published on November 5, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC announced Wednesday the appointment of Alex Chang as chief revenue officer, further strengthening the executive leadership group of the preeminent top-tier professional women's soccer team in the New York region.

Chang, who most recently served as the chief marketing officer for the NFL's San Francisco 49ers, will oversee Gotham's partnerships, ticketing and game day operations, bolstering the club's organizational framework to match its growth and long-term vision. Chang will collaborate with senior club leaders to drive new initiatives, expand commercial operations and further reinforce Gotham's executive leadership team.

"Alex brings exceptional leadership experience from his time guiding major organizations, including the San Francisco 49ers," said Gotham FC governor Carolyn Tisch Blodgett. "His expertise in strategy, operations, and partnerships, along with his passion for building strong teams and communities, will be invaluable as we build on the League's extraordinary momentum and shape a lasting legacy for Gotham FC."

"I'm thrilled to join Gotham FC and to work alongside Carolyn, (chief business officer) Ryan Dillon and the incredible team here," said Chang. "Their commitment to building a world-class club - both on and off the field - is truly inspiring. With the incredible momentum surrounding women's sports and soccer specifically, this is an exciting moment to see how far we can go together."

Chang spent six years with the 49ers, serving more than five of those as the CMO before transitioning to a senior advisor role. In his time with the organization, he led the transformation of the 49ers' marketing and communications strategy, expanded the club's commercial rights into international markets and launched the evergreen brand platform "Faithful to The Bay." He also served on the Bay Area Host Committee, contributing to the region's successful bids to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Super Bowl LX.

Before joining the 49ers, Chang held senior partnership marketing roles at Samsung, American Express, Wasserman and IMG. He is a board member of PRO Sports Assembly and earned both a bachelor of science and master's degree from Emory University.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from November 5, 2025

Gotham FC Appoints Chang Chief Revenue Officer - NJ/NY Gotham FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.